San Antonio, TX

Man shot intruder at home on West Side; suspect later escaped from ambulance, police say

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A man who broke into a West Side home overnight was shot by the homeowner and later tried to run from officers, according to San Antonio police. The...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 6

Kevin Coleman
3d ago

So is this now evading arrest TWICE and Attempted Burglary and Breaking and Entering, heck throw trespassing into the mix too for each yard he went into during this escape. drop the trespassing if he pleads guilty for the rest and run it consecutively. We will see him in what, 20+ I think?

Reply(2)
3
Southern Belle
3d ago

when are these criminals going to learn that, we, the people of Texas, will shoot and ask questions later?!?! or maybe leave the criminal unable to ever ANSWER any questions! 🤬🤔

Reply
2
