ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Driver dies following crash in El Paso County

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heL1W_0fWxgQfN00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – A person died after a single-car crash Saturday night near Ramah.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 pm On highway 24… Near milepost 349.
The CSP said a 1999 Porsche was heading westbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control and hit a steel guardrail.


The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Inmate death at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS– An inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody early Tuesday morning. At around 1:16 a.m., the inmate was found unresponsive in his assigned cell. Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ramah, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Accidents
County
El Paso County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
El Paso County, CO
Sports
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

CSPD officer arrested on felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested on felony stalking charges. CSPD became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer on April 28, 2022. An investigation found probable cause to arrest Officer Stephanie Landreneau on a felony stalking charge. Landreneau was arrested Wednesday, May 4 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Porsche
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspect in deadly crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Law enforcement recovers $47,000 in stolen property

PIKES PEAK REGION — In response to ongoing vehicle thefts, law enforcement from Pueblo, Pueblo County, Cañon City, Fountain and State Patrol recovered close to $47,000 in stolen property, Wednesday. Four suspects were arrested this week for a number of stolen vehicles. Two female drivers were charged with auto theft and two others were arrested […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer charged with felony stalking, more details released

COLORADO SPRINGS — A female police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department is facing serious charges of felony stalking after she discovered her estranged husband, also with CSPD, was intimately involved with another officer. The arrest affidavit found Stephanie Landreneau and her one-time husband, Brandon Landreneau, had experienced marital problems and had separated. However, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Do you recognize these alleged porch pirates?

EL PASO, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to help identify suspects related to a package theft. EPCSO says the suspects were delivering groceries to the victim’s residence near the intersection of Berrey Lane and Sleepy Meadows Drive. After dropping off the items, the female suspect is seen […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy