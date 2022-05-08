Driver dies following crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – A person died after a single-car crash Saturday night near Ramah.



According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 pm On highway 24… Near milepost 349.

The CSP said a 1999 Porsche was heading westbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control and hit a steel guardrail.



The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.