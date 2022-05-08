ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What is Beergate and why does it matter?

By Andrew Sparrow Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008UZc_0fWxgMNh00
Keir Starmer photographed drinking beer in a Labour party office in Durham in April 2021 Photograph: Unknown/Taken from dailymail.co.uk

The Sun first published a picture of Keir Starmer drinking a beer with Labour workers in a party office in Durham on 30 April 2021 more than a year ago. Until recently, the story was a minor Tory attack line, but it is now potentially a resignation matter following Durham police’s decision to reopen its investigation into whether the Labour leader broke Covid lockdown rules.

What is Labour’s story?

Labour’s line is, and always has been, that after a day campaigning, and an evening working in the office on campaign matters, Starmer had a drink while sharing a takeaway meal with party colleagues and that, although England was in lockdown, indoor gatherings were allowed for “work purposes” and that eating and drinking like this was allowed if “reasonably necessary for work”.

What evidence has emerged to imply the gathering was against lockdown rules?

Tory MPs and newspapers have claimed that this was in fact a social gathering – more akin to a party – and not work, and they have been aggressively promoting evidence that might reinforce this case. The admission that Angela Rayner was present, when Labour originally said she wasn’t, was cited as proof the party lied about the event. (Labour said it was an honest mistake.) The revelation that the takeaway bill came to £200, in a Sun report claiming up to 30 people were present, was also cited as proof the gathering was larger than originally thought.

On Sunday, two new pieces of evidence emerged. The Mail on Sunday published a leaked Labour party planning note showing that Starmer was scheduled to have dinner with Mary Foy, the local Durham MP, in the Labour office where he was working from 8.40pm to 10pm, and that after that he was due to return to his hotel.

And the Sunday Times quoted an unnamed source present at the event as saying that Starmer did not return to work after his meal, as he has claimed, and that Foy and her staff were present just for a drink, not to work.

Both papers say only about 15 people were present – half the number reported by the Sun last week.

How incriminating is the leaked memo?

Not very. Starmer’s critics claim it shows the meal was pre-arranged, and not a spontaneous takeaway order for people getting hungry in the evening, as some of his comments on the matter have implied. And he has been criticised for eating in the office with colleagues, instead of returning to his hotel, which was serving food until 9pm.

But the people who plan Starmer’s diary have to know where he is going to eat, and a planning note like this is entirely routine. Labour sources say the document just confirms Starmer was on a work visit, and they point out that the note includes a reference to the Covid alert level and the need for social distancing. They also say the fact he ate a takeaway in the office, rather than dine at a restaurant, just underlines the fact he was working, not socialising.

And what about the claim Starmer did not return to work after the meal?

As pictures of the event show, at least some people were eating standing up. According to Labour sources, it was not a sit-down meal; people were going through to the kitchen to collect food and then going back to work. Starmer “ate between work demands”, the party says. The anonymous person quoted in the Sunday Times also only said Starmer did not return to work “to the best of my knowledge”, Labour points out.

As for claims Foy and her staff were just socialising, not working, the MP says she and her team were working and that she does not think they broke the rules.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

What about the claims that Starmer is guilty of hypocrisy?

This charge has been levelled because Starmer called for Boris Johnson to resign when the Metropolitan police launched their investigation into Partygate. In a tweet on 31 January, he said: “Honesty and decency matter. After months of denials the prime minister is now under criminal investigations for breaking his own lockdown laws. He needs to do the decent thing and resign.”

But Labour sources say that tweet was prompted by the fact that Johnson had spent months denying that No 10 parties even took place and that the Met investigation showed that he had been lying. They say this is entirely different, because Starmer has always acknowledged a meal took place.

When Johnson was fined over Partygate, Starmer renewed his call for him to resign, saying he had broken the law and lied about it. Labour will not discuss whether Starmer would also feel obliged to resign if he were found to have broken the law.

Is Beergate equivalent to Partygate?

By any reasonable assessment, not at all. The Conservatives have a clear incentive to imply there is some equivalence because implying “all politicians broke the rules” lessens the anti-Johnson outrage generated by Partygate – and the Durham police decision to investigate may have been in part influenced by a desire for the police to seem even-handed when dealing with the Tories and Labour.

But, when the Met announced its inquiry into Partygate, it explicitly said it was investigating only those events that seemed to involve “the most serious and flagrant” breach of the rules, and where “there was little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence”. Durham police have not tried to argue that those thresholds have been met in this case.

Partygate became a scandal for No 10 because it involved multiple allegations of law-breaking at Downing Street. Despite the best efforts of the Tory media, this is the only incident that has come to light in which Starmer has been accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Starmer’s meal and beer in Durham is similar to at least one Downing Street event – the wine and cheese gathering in the No 10 garden on 15 May 2020, which was justified when a photograph of it was published on the grounds that the staff participating were discussing work. Sue Gray looked at this as part of her investigation into Partygate, but this was one of the few events that was not referred to the Met, because the force concluded there was not enough evidence to show it was against the rules.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Gove causes havoc on breakfast TV – but at least he’s not Priti Patel

As a health warning on the dangers of taking illegal drugs it couldn’t have been improved. Quite who in No 10 decided Michael Gove was the right person to front the government’s morning media round was unclear. But it must have been someone willing to gamble that the minister for levelling up would be more impressive than most of his colleagues even if he was clearly off his head.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Public Health#Uk#Beergate#Sun#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy