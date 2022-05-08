ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police Say Missing Woman With Dementia Has Been Found

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman with dementia who went missing in St. Paul early Sunday morning has been found, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department said a maintenance worker saw the 86-year-old woman near the courthouse and called police.

She will be evaluated by medics.

