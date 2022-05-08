ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actor, Dies at 55

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmWhl_0fWxfqNw00

Click here to read the full article.

Kang Soo-youn , a Korean actor who was a star of 1980s and 1990s film and TV, died on Saturday. She was 55.

She was admitted to hospital in Seoul on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack and being found unconscious. She died in hospital after a cerebral hemorrhage.

Kang was a child star from the 1970s and appeared in multiple films and TV shows in the pre-modern era.

After such a busy start, Kang was ready for a new direction in her career by her twenties. She received it, age 21, when she earned the best actress prize at the 1987 Venice Film Festival for her role in Im Kwon-taek ’s “The Surrogate Womb.” Two years later, she won the best actress award in Moscow for another Im title “Come, Come, Come Upward.”

She held a prized place in Korean TV viewers’ affections with roles in coming-of-age drama “Diary of High School Student,” which ran on KBS from 1983 to 1986.

While most of her best-known roles occurred before the industrialization of the Korean film industry in the 21st century, Kang took the title role in SBS historical drama series “Ladies of the Palace” in 2001.

The Yonhap news agency reports that the show was the highest-rated TV series of that year.
“In the 1990s, she represented the changing images of women in Korean society in feminist films like ‘Go Alone Like Musso’s Horn’ and ‘Girl’s Night Out’,” Yonhap wrote.

Kang’s cherished status allowed her to be a high-profile but politically neutral co-chair of the Busan International Film Festival between 2015 and 2017, after the festival had been thrown into a prolonged period of internal turmoil and conflict with the local industry .

Her co-chairman from that time, and Busan festival co-founder, Kim Dong-ho will reportedly lead Kang’s funeral committee ahead of ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Although she had been largely absent from Korean screens for several years, Kang had recently shot scenes for “Jung-E,” a Netflix original film by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho.

“More than anything I remember a public talk [Kang Soo-youn] had with Jeon Do-yeon at the Busan International Film Festival back in 2007, between the Venice best actress winner [Kang] and the Cannes best actress winner [Jeon]. There were so many people gathered there that I couldn’t even see the stage, so instead I watched the faces of the people watching them. The sense of awe and admiration of these people gazing at these two titans of contemporary Korean cinema is something I’ll never forget. It can’t have been easy for her, becoming a star at such a young age and living in the public’s eye for so long, but I admire her for her bravery and spirit,” wrote Darcy Paquet, Korean film chronicler and sub-titler.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 85

Triggered2.0
3d ago

RIP to this lady. Condolences to her family. 💩y people make 💩y comments but this is not cool when someone dies to make fun of their situation. If you never heard of her then keep it moving.

Reply(1)
26
Guest
3d ago

Oh no, I am very sorry to hear this. she was a Young Woman. My Heartfelt Condolences to her Family and friends RIP 🙏

Reply
23
Pablo Curley
3d ago

Very Sorry for the Loss of Actor. As we know 🍷 will resolve the fatty in blood The Red Wine will do the Job. My experience I learned I drink Wine everyday help clean the blood vains. .

Reply
5
Related
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

David Birney, Actor in ‘St. Elsewhere’ and ‘Bridget Loves Bernie,’ Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, who starred on the first season of the buzzy medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” as well as the short-lived but controversial sitcom “Bridget Loves Bernie,” about a Catholic woman marrying a Jewish man, has died at 83. His life partner Michele Roberge confirmed the news to the New York Times, and said he died due to Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Santa Monica. Birney’s nearly-40 year television career began with a part in the 1969 series “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” all the way through to a guest appearance in “Without...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
epicstream.com

Actress Kang Soo Yeon Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Kang Soo Yeon, a multi-awarded South Korean actress, was found unconscious following a cardiac arrest. Fans of Kang Soo Yeon were left worried after reports about her health emerged. Multiple news outlets confirmed that the actress, who was at her some in southern Seoul, faced a near-death experience due to an emergency health condition.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Veteran#Actor#Venice Film Festival#Korean
Deadline

Kang Soo-youn Dies: Pioneering South Korean Film Actress Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, who won South Korea’s first acting award from a Big Three film festival when she took home Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, died Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55 and her family said she died of a cerebral hemorrhage at 3 PM at a hospital in southern Seoul. The film industry will soon organize a funeral committee led by Kim Dong-ho, former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Born in Seoul in 1966, she made her acting debut for local...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star, Kailia Posey, has died at the age of 16. Her mom shared the tragic news in a FB post ... "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever".
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Cuddles With Maluma, 28, Following Split With Ahlamalik Williams: Photos

Madonna, 63, is living her best single life. Following her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, the “Queen of Pop” joined Maluma, 28, for a concert in his hometown Medellin, Columbia this past weekend. The duo put on an incredible show and then they got VERY cozy with each other in photos that Madonna posted to her Instagram Stories. Maluma wrapped his arm around Madonna as she comfortably sat beside the Columbian superstar in one adorable image.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy