ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, WI

How a farm boy tested milk in the 1950s

By By Larry Scheckel
The Country Today
The Country Today
 3 days ago

In the 1950s, the teen lads in FFA at Seneca High School, in the heart of Crawford County, learned how to test the butterfat content of milk. Agriculture teacher, Mr. Larry Bates, taught us the Babcock procedure. It’s been some time since I found myself in the small lab off the ag room, so I’m writing from memory.

We would pour a specific amount of milk into a special glass bottle with a graduated neck, then add a measured quantity of sulfuric acid. The glass vessel was put into a centrifuge that could accommodate six of those Babcock bottles. If only one sample was spun, we had to put a counterweight sample on the opposite side of the centrifuge. The centrifuge spun for a few minutes, then we added warm water to the bottle until the fat sample was in the neck of the bottle. The centrifuge was spun for another minute or so. We would remove the sample and read the fat content on the graduated scale of the bottle. That’s how I best remember it.

Back in the day, farmers were paid by the hundred-weight for their milk delivered to the cheese factory or creamery. There was no incentive to produce a superior and consistent quality of milk. The Jersey, Guernsey, and Brown Swiss breeds produced a higher butterfat content than the more popular Holstein, but only weight mattered. A few unscrupulous farmers would add water to the milk or skim some of the cream. To improve the quality of milk, not just the quantity, a simple and fast method was needed so farmers could be paid a higher price for better milk.

Give credit to Stephen M. Babcock at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Babcock was born in New York in 1843, studied at eastern universities, and came to UW-Madison in 1887. Professor Babcock presented his method in 1890 and it brough international recognition to UW-Madison. His method and glassware were standardized by the United States Government in 1917.

With the Babcock method, the sulfuric acid dissolves everything except the fat. The butterfat floats to the top because it is less dense than what is left of the sample. The test bottle is spun in the centrifuge to further separate the contents. Water is added to force the butterfat into the neck. The percentage of butterfat could be obtained by reading the graduated markings.

The Babcock test put the dairy industry on a professional footing and provided a massive impetus for dairy herd improvement. At the time, the Babcock test was likened to innovations in the steam engine and cotton gin and moving from horse power to tractor power.

Babcock also did pioneering work in the food requirements of animals, vitamin D, and an apparatus to determine the viscosity of liquids. The last two decades of his life were spent doing research on the nature of matter and its relation to energy.

Babcock could have made a fortune with the milk-testing method that bears his name. But he felt that he should derive no personal gain from his testing device, and never took out a patent. He was famous but tried to get out of making speeches. He attended football and baseball games on the UW-Madison campus, cheering the teams on with a bag of peanuts or popcorn on his lap. He refused to install a telephone in his house on Lake Street. Babcock did take to the automobile and enjoyed driving around southern Wisconsin until his death in 1931 at age 87.

The Babcock legacy continues on the UW-Madison campus with Babcock Hall and the Babcock Dairy Plant and Store that has sold ice cream for nearly 70 years. They advertise as having 22 flavors on hand at any one time and 23 flavors of cheese made by student production interns with the guidance of a Master Cheesemaker.

Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers. Contact info: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr., Tomah, WI 54660, (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Favorite Beer And Tractor Are Teaming Up To Help Farmers

A few months ago, we got a sneak peek of Busch Light’s latest partnership to support farmers—and now Iowans will be able to show their support by drinking. From May 16 to July 3, people who buy limited edition ‘For the Farmers’ 24 or 30-pack of 12oz Busch Light will feature the John Deere logo and equipment. These cans will be available across the country.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Tomah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Boy#Automobile#Horse Power#Vitamin D#Seneca High School#Brown Swiss
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Cars
The Country Today

Large dairy farm sues state over wastewater permit changes

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over changes to its wastewater permit that require the operators to limit the size of their herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination has occurred. Kinnard Farms in Kewaunee County said in its complaint that the business will be harmed if it isn't allowed to expand its herd and will be burdened by the cost of a groundwater monitoring system. ...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
The Country Today

The disappearing work ethic

I was having a conversation recently with a crop farmer who remarked that she was enjoying the calm before the storm. It was early April and in just a few days she and her husband would be busy with fieldwork and planting at least through July, she said. It’s just the way it is when you have to battle Mother Nature to earn a living. I’ve written before about the...
WINONA, MN
The Country Today

Farm Bureau seeks 'Heroes of Hope' nominations

To celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is once again recognizing farmers through its Heroes of Hope campaign. Heroes of Hope is focused on shedding light on rural heroes who have helped others through a tough time – i.e., helping harvest crops while going through a tough time, providing positivity in their day-to-day careers, uplifting other farmers to get through a tough season, etc. Heroes of Hope aims to identify people who have helped bring hope to farmers or businesses, either...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Country Today

Veterinarian advises diversity, movement for livestock grazing

In a world where livestock ranchers are caught between the natural danger of parasites and concerns regarding harsh chemical pesticides, it’s often a good idea to return to the basics. When in doubt, herds are often best served when they’re allowed to graze in a way that’s most natural for them, said Hubert Kerreman, a veterinarian and proprietor of Reverence Farms in North Carolina. Karreman was invited to speak on botanicals and natural livestock management during a webinar hosted by the Food Animals Concern Trust,...
AGRICULTURE
The Country Today

The sustainability of Wisconsin agriculture

The word – sustainability – currently gets a lot of attention. Meriam Webster defines sustainability as: relating to, or being a method of harvesting or using a resource so that the resource is not depleted or permanently damaged. When I hear “sustainability”, I think of the farmers and crop growers who are in tune with care for their land and resources to produce food and fuel for Wisconsin communities. For more than 175 years, Wisconsin farm families have been caring for their animals and the land, and ensuring resources are available to farmers for generations to come. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
The Country Today

The Country Today

23
Followers
47
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy