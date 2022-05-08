How a farm boy tested milk in the 1950s

In the 1950s, the teen lads in FFA at Seneca High School, in the heart of Crawford County, learned how to test the butterfat content of milk. Agriculture teacher, Mr. Larry Bates, taught us the Babcock procedure. It’s been some time since I found myself in the small lab off the ag room, so I’m writing from memory.

We would pour a specific amount of milk into a special glass bottle with a graduated neck, then add a measured quantity of sulfuric acid. The glass vessel was put into a centrifuge that could accommodate six of those Babcock bottles. If only one sample was spun, we had to put a counterweight sample on the opposite side of the centrifuge. The centrifuge spun for a few minutes, then we added warm water to the bottle until the fat sample was in the neck of the bottle. The centrifuge was spun for another minute or so. We would remove the sample and read the fat content on the graduated scale of the bottle. That’s how I best remember it.

Back in the day, farmers were paid by the hundred-weight for their milk delivered to the cheese factory or creamery. There was no incentive to produce a superior and consistent quality of milk. The Jersey, Guernsey, and Brown Swiss breeds produced a higher butterfat content than the more popular Holstein, but only weight mattered. A few unscrupulous farmers would add water to the milk or skim some of the cream. To improve the quality of milk, not just the quantity, a simple and fast method was needed so farmers could be paid a higher price for better milk.

Give credit to Stephen M. Babcock at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Babcock was born in New York in 1843, studied at eastern universities, and came to UW-Madison in 1887. Professor Babcock presented his method in 1890 and it brough international recognition to UW-Madison. His method and glassware were standardized by the United States Government in 1917.

With the Babcock method, the sulfuric acid dissolves everything except the fat. The butterfat floats to the top because it is less dense than what is left of the sample. The test bottle is spun in the centrifuge to further separate the contents. Water is added to force the butterfat into the neck. The percentage of butterfat could be obtained by reading the graduated markings.

The Babcock test put the dairy industry on a professional footing and provided a massive impetus for dairy herd improvement. At the time, the Babcock test was likened to innovations in the steam engine and cotton gin and moving from horse power to tractor power.

Babcock also did pioneering work in the food requirements of animals, vitamin D, and an apparatus to determine the viscosity of liquids. The last two decades of his life were spent doing research on the nature of matter and its relation to energy.

Babcock could have made a fortune with the milk-testing method that bears his name. But he felt that he should derive no personal gain from his testing device, and never took out a patent. He was famous but tried to get out of making speeches. He attended football and baseball games on the UW-Madison campus, cheering the teams on with a bag of peanuts or popcorn on his lap. He refused to install a telephone in his house on Lake Street. Babcock did take to the automobile and enjoyed driving around southern Wisconsin until his death in 1931 at age 87.

The Babcock legacy continues on the UW-Madison campus with Babcock Hall and the Babcock Dairy Plant and Store that has sold ice cream for nearly 70 years. They advertise as having 22 flavors on hand at any one time and 23 flavors of cheese made by student production interns with the guidance of a Master Cheesemaker.

Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.