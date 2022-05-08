ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This stroke drug shows promise in treat Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XPWL_0fWxe7IT00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of Southern California found that a human stroke drug, fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and soon entering Phase 3 clinical trials, may also be a safe and powerful treatment for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The research is published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine and was conducted by Berislav Zlokovic et al.

In the study, the team showed the drug, 3K3A-APC, protected mice from injury to the brain’s white matter—the second leading cause of dementia in humans.

Such injuries occur when tiny clots block the flow of blood perfusing the brain’s white matter. Over time, these mini-strokes multiply and lead to cognitive decline.

The stroke drug could potentially be used in people with widespread, diagnosed white matter injuries that have developed over time, with the goal of slowing down progression that leads to cognitive impairment.

The finding adds to the substantial list of benefits of 3K3A-APC already seen in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.

A previous study in mice showed that the drug boosted the health of brain vessels, improved blood flow, reduced brain inflammation, and cut down on the buildup of amyloid, the protein commonly found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug is a genetically modified version of a human blood protein called activated protein C, or APC.

It reduces inflammation and protects both neurons and the brain vascular system from death and degeneration.

The current results suggest the drug’s potential for treating white matter strokes in humans, possibly including multiple white matter strokes that result in vascular dementia.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about new way to treat Alzheimer’s disease, strokes, and this diet may prevent or even reverse Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about the cause of brain fog in people with COVID-19, and results showing this diet may help prevent brain aging.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Vascular Dementia#Disease#Brain Aging#3k3a Apc
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t wait, it could cost the life of your child”, Mother says doctor dismissed her concerns as those of a first-time mom before her baby was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumor

The baby was one month old when his parents started worrying that something was seriously wrong. He had difficulty lifting his head, which was so large that his mother could not pull a shirt down over his torso. The mother reportedly told the pediatrician, who dismissed her concerns as those of a first-time mom. “There are symptoms that the pediatrician has ended up missing like the increase in the head size or the swollen fontanelle. Go get it checked out. Go ask, even if it’s nothing. Don’t wait, it could cost the life of your child.” the mother reportedly said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy