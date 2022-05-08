Forecast: Clear and dry skies to start the week

After a warm Mother’s Day we are headed into a clear skied night with temperatures steadily falling back to near average lows.

Expect morning lows on Monday to be around 69°F.

The cold front that has been stalled to our north will finally push through overnight and dissipate as high pressure builds in.

This will allow for drier air as we head into the beginning of the week. However, it is still expected to be quite hot and sunny.

High temperatures on Monday will soar to nearly 93°F. We stay dry for the first half of the week with temperatures sticking around the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Rain chances hold off till late week when moisture returns but chances right now look more isolated by Thursday and Friday.