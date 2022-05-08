History in the making: 75 years of Alice in Dairyland

For the past 74 years, the Alice in Dairyland program has brought agriculture education to communities across Wisconsin and beyond. As we step into the 75th year of the program, I am incredibly thankful to be a part of this Wisconsin tradition and historic year of the program.

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The process of becoming Alice in Dairyland is what many call ‘the most intense job interview ever.’ It begins as any other job interview would, by submitting your resume, cover letter, and supporting materials. Next, a preliminary panel will select applicants who are qualified to move on to the interview stage. After these individual interviews, up to six candidates are selected and officially announced to the public at a press conference. These six candidates attend training and professional development seminars at DATCP where they receive several assignments to complete prior to the final interviews in May.

In May, the candidates travel to the host county for the final step in determining the next Alice, a three-day finals event. At the finals, candidates take part in an interview process that includes press conferences, agribusiness tours, interviews with local media, and speeches. Based on the scores from a panel of three judges, the next Alice in Dairyland is selected and formally announced.

The Alice in Dairyland Finale is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and often draws former Alices in attendance. Since the last finale event took place in 2019, many Alices are looking forward to gathering together again to share memories and celebrate the incredible history of the Alice in Dairyland program.

This year, the finale is being hosted in Dane County. Dane County agriculture provides more than 14,100 jobs and $3.1 billion in economic activity. The county’s main agricultural commodities include dairy cows, corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, and winter wheat.

Whether you are an agriculture professional or just a fan of Alice, I invite you to the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, which will take place May 19-21, 2022 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. Some portions of the finals are open to the public, including the final selection ceremony. After being selected at the conclusion of the finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022. She will serve as a spokesperson providing public relations and communication services for DATCP from the Madison headquarters for the contract year.

Serving as Wisconsin’s 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland has been an amazing opportunity and I look forward to see what new adventures the 75th Alice in Dairyland will embark on during her time as Alice. I have loved serving the agriculture community of Wisconsin and will treasure my memories of this experience forever. Agriculture is truly an important and amazing industry for our state and it wouldn’t be possible without the hard-working dedicated people who are our farmers, processors, and agriculturists.

Learn more about the Alice in Dairyland Finals at https://www.aliceindairyland.com/.