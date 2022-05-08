ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Deeply honored, beyond excited': Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the new 'Doctor Who'

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Ncuti Gatwa is embarking on an exciting journey as Jodie Whittaker's successor in " Doctor Who ."

The Rwanda-born, Scotland-raised Gatwa, 29, will be the first Black actor to helm the quintessential British sci-fi show, but he won’t be the first Black Doctor: Jo Martin has played “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes.

BBC announced the " Sex Education " star's new position as the fourteenth doctor on Sunday.

"There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," Gatwa said in a statement . "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

He added, "And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family."

"Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show," said Gatwa, a reference to Doctor Who's two hearts.

'Doctor Who': BBC show makes history by casting its first black Doctor

Showrunner Russell T. Davies also commended Gatwa in a statement

"The future is here and it’s Ncuti!" Davies said. "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started."

The showrunner also teased that more information will be shared about Gatwa's succession after Jodie Whittaker's run as the Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker's historic role: The unimaginable joy of finally seeing a woman as 'Doctor Who'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6O6V_0fWxceDV00
Ncuti Gatwa will become the first Black lead in "Doctor Who." Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Critics Choice

"I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come," Davies said. "But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Whittaker is ending her journey as Doctor Who, but she'll be holding onto the title forever , she said in an interview with The Guardian.

"Even though there might be 13 more Doctors after me, I’ll always have been the Doctor," the BBC star said. "From the other people who have done it, you know that it’s one of those jobs where you are always a part of the family – you don’t get kicked out."

Whittaker also joked that she'd be "devastated" if the cast creates a new WhatsApp group chat without her.

The actress' role was also historic as the first woman to become the Doctor.

Prior to Whittaker and Gatwa, 13 leads had been white men: William Hartnell (1963–1966), Patrick Troughton (1966–1969), Jon Pertwee (1970–1974), Tom Baker (1974–1981), Peter Davison (1982–1984), Colin Baker (1984–1986), Sylvester McCoy (1987–1989), Paul McGann (1996), Christopher Eccleston (2005), David Tennant (2005–2010), Matt Smith (2010–2013) and Peter Capaldi (2014–2017).

Marvel expanding: Bad Bunny is Latino hero 'El Muerto,' Viola Davis teases 'real-life Black Panther'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRLAv_0fWxceDV00
Jodie Whittaker as "Doctor Who." Colin Hutton, BBC AMERICA

In 2020, Martin became the series' first Black doctor . Her incarnation of The Doctor, a shape-shifting, time-traveling alien, appeared in a January episode of the show but wasn't meant to replace Whittaker's.

Martin's character appeared alongside Whittaker's as a previously unseen past incarnation of The Doctor, just like John Hurt's version (dubbed "The War Doctor") appeared with Tennant (the 10th Doctor) and Smith (the 11th Doctor) in 2013.

Her character is first introduced as Ruth Clayton, an Earth civilian whom The Doctor shows up to protect from an alien fugitive. But after her memory is reinstated, she reveals herself to Whittaker as a past version of The Doctor.

Martin was not cast as the new lead, but BBC and Big Finish Productions created a two-volume audio series with her character titled, "The Fugitive Doctor Adventures."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Deeply honored, beyond excited': Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the new 'Doctor Who'

Comments / 1

Related
411mania.com

BBC Announces Ncuti Gatwa As Next Doctor Who

We have our Fourteenth Doctor, as Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be the next to take on the lead role in Doctor Who. The BBC announced on Sunday that Gatwa will take over for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and become the first person of color to play the Time Lord. He will make his debut as the Doctor in 2023.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Peter Davison
Person
William Hartnell
Person
David Tennant
Person
Sylvester Mccoy
Person
Jon Pertwee
Person
Ncuti Gatwa
Person
Paul Mcgann
Person
Patrick Troughton
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#History Of Doctor Who#The War Doctor#Rwanda#British#Bbc#The Sex Education
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin paralysed

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42, has been left paralysed after an accident, his fiancée Amanda Abbington has said. The Sherlock actress said he nearly died twice after last year's accident during rehearsals for America's Got Talent: Extreme. She said the stunt ace, who appeared in the 2019 season of Britain's...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Praises Scarlett Johansson for Her Role Filming Avengers Movies

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered last night and all the stars were out. Among the stars was a Scarlet Witch and she spoke about another Scarlett in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on the red carpet for the Doctor Strange 2 premiere, Elizabeth Olsen praised Scarlett Johansson for what she taught her during the Avengers movies. While speaking with Variety, Olsen revealed how Johansson gave her insight on set behavior at a young age.
MOVIES
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with teaser trailer: After playing the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer exclusively in theaters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, Disney made it available online Monday. Check it out above; it’s the same trailer that was played during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation last month: The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

468K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy