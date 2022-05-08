ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents, students oppose plan to close St. Joseph's Episcopal School

By Briana Nespral, Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzTMA_0fWxc4ii00

Students and parents at a Boynton Beach Episcopal school on Sunday showed their opposition to the church's plan to close it at the end of the year.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church recently informed parents that St. Joseph's Episcopal School will close at the end of the school year, leaving families in limbo.

The church decided not to renew the school's lease , causing outrage among some parents and disappointment among their children.

Some parents and students showed up at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church for Sunday morning service wearing shirts that read "Save Our School."

"It's just crazy that a church is putting hundreds of kids in this situation and, like, offering no explanation and no apology. Nothing," parent Korinn Manchester told WPTV. "This is my children's other family away from home."

The school has been open since 1958, but the lease ends in November.

Briana Nespral/WPTV

Parents told WPTV that the church has since offered to keep the school open through the end of the next school year, but it would have to close by next summer.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church said a mediation session was held May 2, but the next steps haven't been determined.

"The church is grateful that mediation discussions have had an opportunity to begin and remains hopeful that terms that are agreeable to both parties are reached as quickly as possible," church spokeswoman Aimee Adler Cooke told WPTV.

WPTV West Palm Beach

