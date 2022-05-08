FDNY battles 3-alarm fire at Bensonhurst restaurant, apartments

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire Saturday night at a two-story building in Bensonhurst.

Authorities say the fire started at 10:27 p.m. at El Divino Restaurant on New Utrecht Avenue. The fire then extended through the ceiling to the second-floor residential units and to two other buildings nearby.

The FDNY says a third alarm was issued, bringing 110 units to the scene.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to bring those flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.