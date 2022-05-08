ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY battles 3-alarm fire at Bensonhurst restaurant, apartments

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire Saturday night at a two-story building in Bensonhurst.

Authorities say the fire started at 10:27 p.m. at El Divino Restaurant on New Utrecht Avenue. The fire then extended through the ceiling to the second-floor residential units and to two other buildings nearby.

The FDNY says a third alarm was issued, bringing 110 units to the scene.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to bring those flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

New York City, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

