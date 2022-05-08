ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Alzheimer's Association teams up with local hikers for fundraiser

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — People in New Hampshire are getting creative to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting its "48 Peaks" fundraiser throughout June. Teams...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Alzheimer#Charity
94.9 HOM

Remember Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta. I just learned about an amusement park in Jefferson that I never knew existed: Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Did you ever go?
JEFFERSON, NH
92 Moose

Family of Maine Woman Who Died at Smalls Falls is Asking For Your Help

29 year old Lewiston Woman, Tanisha Barry, fell to her death on Sunday at Smalls Falls in Franklin County this weekend, according to WGME News Channel 13. The tragic accident took place when she reportedly got too close to the edge while in a pool of water above the waterfalls. The fall was 30 feet and as the article states, due to the turbulent waters, her friends were unable to see her.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
WCAX

Can you help Vermont family fulfill mom’s promise to stranger?

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Georgia family is searching for a woman in Bakersfield to give her some bags, and they hope you can help. For the past few weeks, the Hardy family has been looking for a woman who uses the Bakersfield Recycling Center. They don’t know who she is or what she looks like.
BAKERSFIELD, VT
WCVB

Find beauty and charm in Windsor County, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vermont’s only national park — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — is located in the heart of Woodstock and is the birthplace of the state’s modern-day conservation movement. Things To Do - Marsh - Billings - Rockefeller National Historical Park (U.S. National Park...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive $600K in funding for Atlantic herring fishery disaster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than $600,000 will come to New Hampshire to help those impacted by the 2019 Atlantic herring fishery disaster. A scientific assessment in 2020 found herring were overfished, leading to a disaster declaration by the federal government. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, said the funding will...
POLITICS
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy