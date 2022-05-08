ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Best-selling Team W authors to visit Carmel

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times best-selling authors Karen White, Beatriz Williams and Lauren Willig met on the writers’ conference circuit and immediately bonded. “One night at one of these many conferences, we retreated to the hotel bar together, moaning about how lonely it was going on a book tour alone and how much...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Friendship, IN
City
Newport, IN
State
Connecticut State
Current Publishing

Stutz Artists fair set for Carmel

The Stutz Artists Annual Open House’s 2022 theme is “On the Road!”. The theme is literal because the event, regularly held at Stutz building near downtown Indianapolis, will be in Carmel this year while the Stutz building is being renovated. The event is set for May 12-14 at...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

MacArthur Books now open in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

The Village of WestClay is now home to MacArthur Books. The bookstore opened last month and hosted a grand-opening celebration April 30, which coincided with Independent Bookstore Day, celebrated by indie booksellers across the nation. “Many booklovers visit a series of stores on that day, so we saw lots of...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Breathe Easy Hamilton County has new team

Breathe Easy Hamilton County is undergoing changes to its leadership team. Katie Jensen has been named executive director, and Erica Strahm has been named youth coordinator. Breathe Easy is a nonprofit working with organizations and individuals within the Hamilton County community to promote tobacco-free living to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Team W
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy attends ATI’s ‘Working’

Where’s Amy attended Actors Theatre of Indiana’s May 6 presentation of “Working,” a show about the dreams of ordinary, everyday people. The songs and stories will touch your heart and make you smile. Don’t miss it and be sure to look for the exciting new 2022-2023 season. ATI is Broadway in your backyard. For more, visit visit atistage.org.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Le Croissant French Bakery

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In just five months of being in business, one Greenwood bakery has lines out the door on a daily basis!. Sherman headed to Le Croissant French Bakery to check out the hype. The bakery opened on January 2 in the Vista Run shopping center on E....
GREENWOOD, IN
The Guardian

Here be serpents … a coastal Essex that time forgot

The fleshy leaves of sea purslane brush our ankles as we pass a weatherboard cottage and walk the path, through the saltings, to the jetty at Alresford Creek, a waterside hamlet tucked away on the edge of the Essex coast near Colchester. An oystercatcher guards the entrance to the broken-down pier, its timbers slowly melting into the mudflats. On the far bank, a lapwing is tumbling above the marshes and a nightingale sings in the scrub. Even on this bright, spring day, it is easy to see why Alresford Creek was chosen for the filming of The Essex Serpent, a new Apple TV series starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling book. This place feels remote, cut off from the outside world. In 1893, when the story is set, tales of serpents winding their way through the broken boat timbers and sucking teenagers into the ooze must have felt more real to villagers than news of scientific discoveries from distant cities.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WTHR

Comedian Dave Dugan breaks world record for time spent in a roundabout

CARMEL, Ind — Comedian Dave Dugan broke the world record Wednesday for longest time spent driving around a roundabout. He did it, of course, in Carmel. Dugan drove 1,001 laps around the Jackson Circle along Horseferry Road. That's just south of Main Street in the Village of West Clay. He accomplished the feat in four hours and 29 minutes.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy