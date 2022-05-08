ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Up to 60 feared dead after Russian bomb hits Ukrainian school, local governor says

By Grayson Quay
As many as 60 people may have been killed when Russian forces bombed a Ukrainian school, the local governor said Sunday, according to Reuters. The school, located in Bilohorivka in the Luhansk...

