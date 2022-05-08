ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Organization Is Making Top-Tier Legal Support More Affordable

It’s pretty disheartening to learn that a staggering 86 percent of people and organizations with civil legal problems report receiving inadequate or no legal help . The truth is that the biggest reason so many people are disconnected from the support they need is that the majority of lawyers overcharge for their services .

Yes, there have long been law firms designed to be better priced and more supportive for their clients and communities, but it’s rare to find one that feels genuinely accessible to all. However, with its wealth of family and financial support services and a fantastic small-business solution, JUSTLAW is taking a modern approach to providing affordable, high-quality legal help to people — and it seems to be working.

Providing à la carte services and memberships, this new-age firm’s tech-driven approach is built to be accessible to all, whether you need a one-off assisting hand or an ongoing relationship with a trusted team of legal professionals. This is a game changer for small businesses with upfront pricing because it eliminates surprise bills that can unexpectedly throw your budget off balance. When you sign up with JUSTLAW , you’ll get access to full-service business legal needs over the phone, online, or even through text messages. In addition, with access to over 400 top attorneys around the country, your fees will pay for a lot of support.

Entrepreneurs and founders who are doing everything they can to keep your businesses afloat and growing — you can save tons with a JUSTLAW membership , or even a one-time contract review for $20 per page, or a 15-minute consultation for just $29. On top of small-business support, JUSTLAW can hook you up with affordable legal help for your consumer-related needs, real estate ventures, bankruptcy, debt, trusts, wills, and so much more.

On top of its admirable and flexible pricing model, JUSTLAW has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, and Business Insider, among other well-regarded publications.

For an à la carte service, book a call or review with JUSTLAW today. For just $59 per month, discounted from $139/month, you can sign up for an entry-level SMB solution with JUSTLAW as well.

