Discover Amazing Investment Opportunities on CrowdStreet

Investing in real estate has long been one of the most effective ways to grow wealth and develop a reliable stream of passive income . Last year saw a total of $91 billion worth of commercial real estate. That’s a lot of investment poised for a lot of returns. So if you’re interested in using your money to join the steady, reliable, and fruitful commercial real estate investment world, that’s great, but where should you start?

To find opportunities, you need access to a marketplace. Unfortunately, in today’s digital age, you will stunt yourself simply by relying on word-of-mouth knowledge. Instead, look to the internet for well-reviewed platforms that are popular and rife with prime listings. For example, CrowdStreet is an online real estate investing platform that’s used by more investors than any resource of its kind in the U.S.

For savvy entrepreneurs and forward-thinking investors, getting started with CrowdStreet is as easy as submitting your email address to become an investor . From there, you can immediately begin reviewing potential capitalizable properties and pieces of land. When exploring CrowdStreet’s Marketplace, you can filter your search based on deal terms, offerings, eligibility, sponsors, and more. You can also build out individual deals, funds and vehicles, and your own tailored portfolio.

If you’re new to the world of real estate investment, then it’s worth exploring the literature on the CrowdStreet website directed to investors. Rather than just asking you to sign up for an account and leaving it at that, CrowdStreet’s team has broken down heady concepts like why you should invest in real estate, how to understand marketplace performance, and the platform’s own “Investment Thesis.”

Since becoming a marketplace, CrowdStreet has processed more than $24 billion in total capitalization, and over $3 billion in capital has been raised on the platform. The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other leading, influential publications across the country have raved about how great it is for investors. And CrowdStreet was named the Best Overall Crowdfunding Site of 2022 by Investopedia.

Register today to access institutional-quality real estate opportunities.

Entrepreneur is a third-party advertiser for CrowdStreet and Entrepreneur is compensated, either directly or indirectly, by CrowdStreet. Some information herein was provided by CrowdStreet. All information is from sources believed to be reliable. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security or investment product issued by CrowdStreet or otherwise. This article is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance or success. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

