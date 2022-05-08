ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millry, AL

Millry man killed in Sunday morning crash

By Evan Wilkins
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A 21-year-old Millry man is dead following a Sunday morning crash.

According to a news release from ALEA:

“A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 a.m. Sunday, May 8, has claimed the life of a Millry man. Ke’Von I. Cannon, 21, was fatally injured when the 1992 Nissan pickup in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Cannon was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Nissan pickup was driven by an 18-year-old juvenile also of Millry. The crash occurred on Washington County 34, approximately five miles east of Millry, in Washington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”

ALEA News Release
