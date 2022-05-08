ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Items you’ve been collecting that likely aren’t worth much

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hL6g_0fWxVpDH00

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve likely heard the phrase “collect them all!” when it comes to toys, cards, bobbleheads, or almost anything else in a series, like Beanie Babies. You may still have some or all of whatever you collected as a kid today, but they may be better at collecting dust than dollars for you.

Many of those toys and other items were released in the late 1900s, a time in which mass production was underway. Mass production allowed customers to collect each piece of the line, and then some (how many times did you get a repeat toy in your Happy Meal, or a duplicate Pokemon card?).

This also means that while you were busy “collecting them all,” creating a set of items that were surely destined to be valuable in the future, so were many others.

“You know, people just seem to think that since something is collectible, it automatically is valuable, and that’s not always the truth,” Jordan Hembrough, toy expert and host of the show “Toy Hunter,” tells Nexstar.

Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Kids, Barbies, Pokemon cards, and comic books are prime examples of this, Hembrough explains. These lines of toys and collectibles are the most common people believe will be worth a lot of money but aren’t.

Neglected toys could have surprising resale value

Comic books are one of the hotter items for collectors right now.

“Unfortunately, you know, a lot of people are collecting comic books from the 1980s and even the 1970s,” Hembrough says. “Those comic books really aren’t the ones that are super valuable though.”

Those from the decades prior – the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s – are usually more valuable.

The same goes for another popular item for collectors: baseball cards.

Cards released during the ’80s and ’90s were, like many other collectibles, manufactured during a time of mass production, Mike Provenzale, a production manager with Heritage Auctions tells Nexstar. While the tides are changing for some of these cards from the ‘Junk Wax Era,’ that’s not the case for other items.

Speaking of sports memorabilia, Provenzale says most modern autographs aren’t worth as much as you’d hope either. This is largely because there are so many out there, he explains. Every time an athlete signs anything, they’re essentially devaluing themselves.

Having more signatures on one item – like a team-autographed football – doesn’t typically increase its monetary value because collectors usually want just one signature, according to Provenzale.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

And if you get ahold of free memorabilia for attending a game, like a bobblehead, Provenzale says it’ll have more value in the parking lot for someone who didn’t get one than in the collector’s market later on.

There are some exceptions within these over-collected categories, though.

According to Hembrough, “the collectibles industry is very, very cyclical.” If roles or franchises are revived, this can help older collectibles become desirable again. He points to “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Jurassic Park.”

On the other hand are toys that were previously relatively popular but have lost their value recently. Among those are toys from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise, which were “really hot five or six years ago,” Hembrough explains.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

When it comes to autographed sports memorabilia, while most modern signatures aren’t worth much, select athletes can be special. Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady are great exceptions to this because they have exclusive deals to sign only for specific companies, leading to fewer of their signatures being available.

If your favorite athlete and their team win the championship game, know that the championship gear you run out to get likely won’t be worth much more than what you pay for it at the store. Instead, championship gear from the losing team, which is usually donated , is more likely to have a kitsch value, Provenzale explained.

Regardless of whether you find yourself with a collectible like a Happy Meal toy or a Beanie Baby or one of these toys Hembrough says is worth hanging onto , both Hembrough and Provenzale recommend researching your item. You can search your item on Google or eBay, for example, to see how others like yours are selling. You may also want to consider taking your items to local collector shops or auction houses for an expert to review its value.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of neglecting, killing dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KEP)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week police said she neglected three of her dogs and caused two of them to die. Naomi Minjarez, 35, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty.  According to an affidavit, on March 31, someone called animal control to report that three dogs had […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with punching police officer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after he reportedly punched a police officer in the face following a bar fight. Cade Morris, 30, has been charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, the manager of Agave Bar, located in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with assaulting girlfriend, mom, sister

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and two family members. Jonathan Rojero, 23, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of interfering with an emergency call.  According to an affidavit, on May 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD makes large drug bust

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department announced Tuesday it made a large drug bust Monday. One man, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Manual Gonzales, was arrested, and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.  According to a news release, on May 9, narcotics officers executed a search warrant on […]
BIG SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#Collectibles#Sports Memorabilia#Toys#Bobbleheads
ABC Big 2 News

Texas teen found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are investigating a case in which a teenage girl was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. At 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area near War Horse Drive and Standing Rock Street, according to a report from San Antonio PD. Upon […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man uses ‘brass knuckles’ in assault, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning. Daniel Keen, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, just after midnight on May 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ABC Big 2 News

LIVE: White’s in custody after pursuit near airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, we are on scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and jailer ended in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver sentenced

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Anabelle Almanza Quiroz, 60, guilty of drunk driving. Quiroz was arrested for the offense.in December of 2019. She has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, however, the jail term will be probated for 12 months of supervised release. She has also been fined […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected drunk driver arrested in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 58-year-old Ernesto Melendez Fuentes has been charged with drunk driving with a previous conviction and drug possession.  According to an affidavit, around 1:25 on Tuesday morning, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to MPD, on May 1st a Black male was caught on a doorbell camera stealing several packages from someone’s doorstep. Police have images of the suspect picking up the packages off of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stalking estranged wife

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has arrested a man accused of stalking his estranged wife after she moved to Midland to try and “get away from him”. Juan Tavara, 34, has been charged with Stalking and Possession.  According to an affidavit, Tavara’s wife called 911 for some advice after she caught Tavara stalking […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers search for cold case missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person that hasn’t been seen since 2018. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, Caitlin Denison was last seen in January of 2018.  In a recent post on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Caitlin Denison of Reno, Nevada told […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy