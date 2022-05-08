ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Conversations With Friends': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

By Lyndon Nicholas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSally Rooney is one of the most recognizable popular millennial authors. In 2020, her novel Normal People was adapted to television to critical acclaim. Following the success of that series, her breakout novel Conversations with Friends is now being adapted into a 12-part miniseries produced by Element Pictures. Featuring...

Jodie Comer to Star in Film Adaptation of Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

Deadline has reported that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is primed to star in a new end of the world thriller titled The End We Start From, from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is said to be a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis and focuses on a young family torn apart in an apocalyptic flood. Comer will play the mother of a newborn baby as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters and return home.
MOVIES
How to Watch 'Candy': Where To Stream the Limited Series

Get ready for a whole lot of bloodshed. The Hulu original true-crime series Candy is arriving on the streamer soon, and it promises to spare no detail as it’s based upon the shocking real-life events surrounding a small-town murder in Texas during the 80s. Starring Jessica Biel as the titular character, Candy Montgomery, she plays the notorious mother and housewife who transforms into an axe murderer. The upcoming series is just the latest in a string of true-crime hits that Hulu has released this year, and the hard-boiled axe murder case is a sprawling, dark story.
TV SERIES
Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes on 'The Essex Serpent' and Why Their Period Drama Series Feels So Contemporary

The upcoming Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent (based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry) follows the recently-widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), who flees from the London city where she endured an abusive marriage to a small village in Essex after hearing reports that a mythical serpent has been terrifying the local inhabitants. She unexpectedly crosses paths with the village vicar, Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston), whose philosophical beliefs and skepticism about the existence of the serpent contradict her own willingness to entertain the idea that such a creature might be lurking in the county's waters. The sweeping, moody, romantic drama show also stars Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett, a local physician who might have his sights set on Cora as more than a mere friend, Clémence Poésy as Will's wife Stella, Hayley Squires as Cora's loyal-to-a-fault maidservant Martha, Jamael Westman as Luke's fellow colleague George Spencer, and Caspar Griffiths as Cora's son Frankie.
TV SERIES
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel to James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic

After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here to take us back to the beautiful landscapes of the alien planet Pandora. James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel is the first of four new movies set in the fantastic eco-friendly universe, expected to expand the mythology the visionary filmmaker only scratched the surface of in the original 2009 release.
MOVIES
Charlize Theron Introduces the World to [Spoiler] in Behind the Scenes Image From 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
9 Scariest Moments from 'Inside No. 9', From Serial Killers to Ghosts

It was 2014 when Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith first let us inside No. 9. Since then, the anthology series has gone from strength to strength and is showing no sign of slowing down with the seventh series starting last week. Pemberton and Shearsmith deliver smart, challenging scripts and often unrecognizable performances. The brilliance of their writing often has us laughing one minute, then terrified the next. It’s staggering how they create well-rounded and effective stories in just half-an-hour, while superbly balancing horror and comedy. The fear they instill in the audience is habitually affecting and disturbing. Here are the nine scariest moments from Inside No.9.
TV SERIES
‘American Buffalo’ Broadway Review: A Magnetic and Fast-Paced Masterpiece with Three of Hollywood’s Best

Broadway’s ever-evolving lineup continues to attract some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters. The current roster of shows includes Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in Macbeth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, Beanie Feldstein in the long-awaited revival of Funny Girl, and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed comedy Hangmen. Clearly, there’s no shortage of star-studded excitement in Midtown Manhattan. But rare is the day when you find a show as funny, unpredictable, terrifying, and all-consuming as American Buffalo.
THEATER & DANCE
How the Continuity of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' Spilled Over Into an Animated Series

Though Sam Raimi marks his return to the superhero movie with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this week also celebrates the 20th anniversary of his first Spider-Man film. To say the film was a groundbreaking achievement is an understatement. It helped prove that the world of superheroes could be fertile ground for the film industry, and it strongly influenced elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's influence even spread to other takes on the webslinger, including The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and a storyline in Marvel Comics canon titled "The Other." But it was MTV that struck first with Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.
MOVIES
Who Are DC's 'Wonder Twins'?

Get ready to hear a lot of “Wonder Twins powers, activate!” now that DC has finally greenlit a feature film on two of the corniest superheroes in its canon. With the recent news that Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Young Sheldon’s Isabel May have been cast as the titular duo, a Wonder Twins film is all set to make its way to HBO Max. But who exactly are the Wonder Twins?
COMICS
The Women of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Deserved Better

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has one huge thing going for it: three female characters play vital roles in the story and plot: America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). The characterization of those women, however, is not much of a triumph—they fall into the categories of the damsel in distress, the evil witch, and the love interest. Watching this film, you would think you were back in the 1980s when women on screen were tropes rather than people. It’s not a good look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is over a decade old and has nearly 30 films under its belt.
MOVIES
Why More Historical Fiction Like 'Our Flag Means Death' Needs to Poke Fun at Itself

Historical fiction is a genre that often leads to critical darlings. Whether it be Oscar-nominated goliaths of cinema like Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2015 film The Revenant or critically acclaimed television series like Tony McNamara's show The Great, the reverence for historical settings can be found everywhere in media. Often these takes on history – whether entirely fictional or not – stick to the dramatics, attempting to paint us a stark vision of the harsh truths of our past. This serves its own purpose, but occasionally a piece of historical fiction will come along that’s a bit less self-serious. Something that wants to poke fun at history even more than it wants to reflect on it. And this genre of comedic historical fiction is devastatingly underutilized. But with the recent success of Our Flag Means Death hopefully this rarely utilized genre can get the attention it deserves.
THEATER & DANCE

