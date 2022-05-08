ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Strange 2': Who Is Clea and What Does She Mean for Doctor Strange's Future?

By Collier Jennings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.If you are a fan of Doctor Strange's comic book adventures, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be right up your alley. Director Sam Raimi and screenwriter Michael Waldron tackle elements from the world of...

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Jodie Comer to Star in Film Adaptation of Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

Deadline has reported that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is primed to star in a new end of the world thriller titled The End We Start From, from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is said to be a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis and focuses on a young family torn apart in an apocalyptic flood. Comer will play the mother of a newborn baby as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters and return home.
MOVIES
Charlize Theron Introduces the World to [Spoiler] in Behind the Scenes Image From 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
When Might We See the Young Avengers in the MCU?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU has slowly started building up the Young Avengers with their television shows and movies. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, there was a time jump that aged Cassie Lang (Katie Fuhrmann/Kathryn Newton) into a teenager. Then with WandaVision, Wanda's twins were introduced - Billy (Julian Hillard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) made a brief appearance in Loki, and lastly, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) made her debut in Hawkeye.
TV & VIDEOS
How the Continuity of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' Spilled Over Into an Animated Series

Though Sam Raimi marks his return to the superhero movie with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this week also celebrates the 20th anniversary of his first Spider-Man film. To say the film was a groundbreaking achievement is an understatement. It helped prove that the world of superheroes could be fertile ground for the film industry, and it strongly influenced elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's influence even spread to other takes on the webslinger, including The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and a storyline in Marvel Comics canon titled "The Other." But it was MTV that struck first with Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.
MOVIES
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Women of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Deserved Better

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has one huge thing going for it: three female characters play vital roles in the story and plot: America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). The characterization of those women, however, is not much of a triumph—they fall into the categories of the damsel in distress, the evil witch, and the love interest. Watching this film, you would think you were back in the 1980s when women on screen were tropes rather than people. It’s not a good look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is over a decade old and has nearly 30 films under its belt.
MOVIES
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel to James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic

After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here to take us back to the beautiful landscapes of the alien planet Pandora. James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel is the first of four new movies set in the fantastic eco-friendly universe, expected to expand the mythology the visionary filmmaker only scratched the surface of in the original 2009 release.
MOVIES
Who Are DC's 'Wonder Twins'?

Get ready to hear a lot of “Wonder Twins powers, activate!” now that DC has finally greenlit a feature film on two of the corniest superheroes in its canon. With the recent news that Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Young Sheldon’s Isabel May have been cast as the titular duo, a Wonder Twins film is all set to make its way to HBO Max. But who exactly are the Wonder Twins?
COMICS
'Decision To Leave' Trailer Promises Another Sexy, Thrilling Mystery From Park Chan-wook

It's hard to believe that six years have passed since The Handmaiden, the most recent film from director Park Chan-wook, premiered in theaters worldwide. The celebrated filmmaker behind Oldboy, Thirst, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Stoker certainly knows how to craft exquisitely dazzling, perplexing, and brazen works, and the trailer for his latest film, Decision to Leave, suggests that the man hasn't lost his touch.
MOVIES
'Crimes of the Future': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Sound the alarms and steel your gut, David Cronenberg is back! He was responsible for some of the most creative, inspiring, disgusting films of the 1980s including The Fly, Scanners, and Videodrome. Cronenberg’s name became synonymous with blood, brilliance, and body horror. His early works used sex and violence as a means of questioning humanity's relationship to technology and ourselves. He later broke free of his science-fiction cocoon to deliver drama as only David Cronenberg could. Dead Ringers, Crash, A History of Violence, and Eastern Promises, the list is too long to complete. David Cronenberg hasn’t had a film hit theaters since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. Nearly 80 now, the master of morose cinema returns with a reimagining of one of his first features, Crimes of the Future. For everything, we know about Crimes of the Future including the cast, concept, release date, and more, check out the breakdown below.
MOVIES
10 Paranormal TV Shows to Watch That Will Creep You Out

Unlike straight-up horror, paranormal stories do something to a person's psyche that lingers long after the screen fades to black. The feeling is like no other, and before one knows it, there's something lurking behind the shower curtain or under the bed. So why do audiences keep coming back for more? It's hard to pinpoint, but what is certain is a new means of telling ghost stories seems to pop up every day, and they never lose audiences. On the contrary, with such rich variety to chill the blood, if anything, paranormal shows are more popular than ever.
TV SERIES
How 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Uses Captain Pike to Tackle the Concept of Fate

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wastes no time when it comes to its premiere episode, which also bears the title "Strange New Worlds" Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise are sent on a mission to rescue Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) from the planet Kiley, where she and other Starfleet members are being held prisoner. But Pike is also struggling with the events of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, where he witnessed his own death while attempting to protect a group of Starfleet cadets. That future continues to haunt him — quite literally, as he often sees his burnt and mangled face on every reflective surface.
TV SERIES
'Night Sky': Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far About the Amazon Sci-Fi Series

Good science fiction can evoke a sense of wonder in an audience like no other genre, and that is clearly what Amazon’s new series Night Sky is aiming to do. Night Sky, however, is also trying to balance that with something more down-to-earth and realistic. Its writer Holden Miller has described the show as “sort of experiencing something incredibly momentous, but from a place that feels like it's your own bedroom.” With acting greats Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles, Night Sky looks like it could be a gorgeous summer sci-fi series for everyone who looks up to the night sky and ponders the universe and their place in it.
TV SERIES
How to Watch 'Candy': Where To Stream the Limited Series

Get ready for a whole lot of bloodshed. The Hulu original true-crime series Candy is arriving on the streamer soon, and it promises to spare no detail as it’s based upon the shocking real-life events surrounding a small-town murder in Texas during the 80s. Starring Jessica Biel as the titular character, Candy Montgomery, she plays the notorious mother and housewife who transforms into an axe murderer. The upcoming series is just the latest in a string of true-crime hits that Hulu has released this year, and the hard-boiled axe murder case is a sprawling, dark story.
TV SERIES
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Danny Elfman's Score Set for Vinyl Release at Mondo

If you were one of the countless MCU fans who flocked to theaters over the weekend to dive headfirst into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you may have also had your mind blown by the film’s score. At every twist, turn, and character revelation, the film’s music, which was composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, kept audiences just as enthralled as the storyline and characters themselves. And now, via Mondo, you can impress your friends by owning the soundtrack’s vinyl pressing. With pre-orders set to begin on Wednesday, May 11, you’ll be spinning into the multiverse in no time at all.
MOVIES
'The Time Traveler's Wife' Review: An Irresistibly Watchable Melodrama Almost In Spite of Itself

There's something inherently romantic about predestination — that in spite of our best attempts to live our own destiny, heedless of the consequences our actions might have on future versions of ourselves, we'll still be led to the person we have been fated to love. Whether said person enters into our lives for only a short time before leaving altogether or remains to the end is another question entirely, and one among many that get posited in HBO's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife, which stars Theo James as the titular man unwittingly tumbling from one place to the next in his personal timeline — often literally — and Rose Leslie as the woman he's inexplicably drawn to at various stages in her more linear life, from wide-eyed adolescence to solemn maturity. Based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, the series written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) and directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones) retains as much of the bittersweet, thrilling, messy melodrama as its source material, which means it can occasionally veer a little too close to overly saccharine in execution but still remains irresistibly watchable.
TV SERIES

