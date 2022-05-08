'Doctor Strange 2': Who Is Clea and What Does She Mean for Doctor Strange's Future?

Sound the alarms and steel your gut, David Cronenberg is back! He was responsible for some of the most creative, inspiring, disgusting films of the 1980s including The Fly, Scanners, and Videodrome. Cronenberg’s name became synonymous with blood, brilliance, and body horror. His early works used sex and violence as a means of questioning humanity's relationship to technology and ourselves. He later broke free of his science-fiction cocoon to deliver drama as only David Cronenberg could. Dead Ringers, Crash, A History of Violence, and Eastern Promises, the list is too long to complete. David Cronenberg hasn’t had a film hit theaters since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. Nearly 80 now, the master of morose cinema returns with a reimagining of one of his first features, Crimes of the Future. For everything, we know about Crimes of the Future including the cast, concept, release date, and more, check out the breakdown below.
