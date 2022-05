Alabama’s defensive tackle/nose guard position is one that fans are excited to watch in the fall. Freddie Roach, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach, returns DJ Dale, Jamil Burroughs, and Jah-Marien Latham to the position. Alabama recruited Jaheim Oatis in the 2022 class, and he performed well in spring practice. Tim Kennan III, a Birmingham native, is another young name to watch in preseason camp. He redshirted his freshman season in 2021, but the former four-star has transformed his body. Kennan dropped significant weight, and he excelled throughout spring practice.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO