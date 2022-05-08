Carly Pearce And Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” Becomes Second Solo Female Duet To Reach #1 In Almost 30 Years

This one was destined to be a hit from day one.

And it’s great to see a good old fashioned cheatin’ song at the top of the charts again… dare I say, even one of the most country songs to reach the #1 spot in the last decade?

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have the top song on country radio this week with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” from Carly’s 2021 29: Written In Stone.

Written by Carly, Ashley and Shane McAnally, the girls go back and forth on the ballad, realizing they’re both being cheated on by the same guy and admitting that they never thought something like that would happen to them.

Just last month, Miranda Lambert and Elle King became the first solo female duet to reach #1 at country radio since “Does He Love You” by Reba and Linda Davis in 1993 with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

They recently joined Ashley and Carly as the first pair of duos to have the first two all-female collaborations enter the top 10 at country radio ever in country music, as well.

But today, “Never Wanted” becomes just the second solo female duet to reach the #1 in that 30-year time span, making it Carly’s third career #1 and Ashley’s first #1 on country radio, as it hit the top spot on Mediabase this weekend (one of two charts labels use to officially track their songs performance):

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde is officially the #1 song on the Mediabase country chart this week.

Carly’s third career #1. Ashley’s first career #1 at country radio. Over the moon this one went all the way.”

I’m never mad at a little girl power on country radio… a huge congratulations to the duo on an incredible run up the charts with a truly deserving and meaningful song.

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”