Two teens injured after shooting near Central Park

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two young teens were shot Saturday evening outside of Central Park, the New York Post reported.

Bullets hit a 13-year-old and 14-year-old near 110th Street and 5th Avenue in Harlem around 5 p.m. close to the park’s northeast corner, cops said.

Sources told the Post that two groups of teens were hanging out on opposite sides of 5th Avenue when shots were fired though it’s unclear whether the victims were from the same or opposite sides of the street.

The 13-year-old was hit in the right leg and the 14-year-old was shot in the left bicep with a bullet also grazing his stomach, according to sources.

Police said the victims were transported to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and suspects have yet to be identified.

