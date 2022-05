Mattea Roach did a little dance during her Double Jeopardy round in a recent Jeopardy! episode, and someone turned it into a GIF so you can use it all you want! GIFs are a great thing to use as a reaction of sorts, so if someone says something that makes you happy, you can reply with this GIF of Roach dancing. For example, I’d probably use it as my “happy dance” reaction to getting food.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO