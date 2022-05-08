ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Fvf7_0fWxUyGR00

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters in South Carolina was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in Gaffney.

The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a report around 7:57 p.m. that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway.



Upon arrival, firefighters found a 14-year-old boy in the well. Rescue crews said they were able to make voice contact with the teenager.

The teenager was able to hold himself above water by holding on to pipes in the well, firefighters said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIbIq_0fWxUyGR00
The Well (Courtesy of Gaffney City Fire Department)

The fire department said a firefighter lowered into the well and extracted the teen around 8:24 p.m. EMS then took the teen to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

