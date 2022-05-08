ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Fatal crash causes shutdowns on I-95

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Northbound lanes are closed after a fatal crash on I-95 in...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WDBO

Manhunt underway for Florida prison escapee with distinctive face tattoos

An inmate with an extensive history of criminal offenses is on the run after escaping from a Florida prison last week. Anthony Ray Barnes had been assigned to work detail, holding traffic signs in Bellview, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. At some point between 2:04 p.m. and 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reveals. Although investigators believe Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County, they’ve so far been unable to track him down, they say.
BELLVIEW, FL

