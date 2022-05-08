Fatal crash causes shutdowns on I-95

An inmate with an extensive history of criminal offenses is on the run after escaping from a Florida prison last week. Anthony Ray Barnes had been assigned to work detail, holding traffic signs in Bellview, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. At some point between 2:04 p.m. and 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reveals. Although investigators believe Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County, they’ve so far been unable to track him down, they say.

BELLVIEW, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO