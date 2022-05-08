ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia hospitalizations increase 50% from prior week

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased roughly 50% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 250 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 167 (+83) last Sunday , according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 201 as of Sunday. That is up 17 from 184 last Sunday. That number was 170 the previous week and 150 the Sunday before that.

Additionally, more than 270 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 108,474 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 108,198 (+276) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 20,280 (+44 from last Sunday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

