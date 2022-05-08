ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fla. lawmakers discuss possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Michael Williams
 3 days ago
South Florida Reps. Brian Mast, a Republican, and Lois Frankel, a Democrat, are commenting on the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade and Florida Atlantic University political science department chairman Dr. Kevin Wagner joins Michael Williams to talk about how the possible overturning might impact Florida.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a political round table discussion.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts.

Madeline Vermilyea
3d ago

Really…It’s 2022 there’s available Birth Control for American people with ovaries. Insurance Companies even cover Birth Control methods. Surprisingly even the Catholic Church Laxed the Strict Beliefs too. Question: Then why in the Hell are the United States politicians frightening their constituents. In 2022 there is No Need to Abort a pregnancy in the last Trimester! Happy Mother’s Day to All you Nurturing and Responsible people with ovaries.

Hello Wabbit ?
3d ago

I think women should pass a comprehensive background check and complete a safety course before being allowed to operate ovaries. 👍❄🐑👨‍🦯

User NJ now FL
3d ago

Let the orphanages be built. Let the WIC programs be funded. Let the hospital charities raise your insurances. Good job 🙄

