One fan got a bit too confident in their chances of getting past security at a UFC event, when they attempted to get into the octagon at UFC 274. The event in Phoenix, Arizona, at the weekend included some of the finest action of the year, as Justin Gaethje attempted to win the UFC lightweight title, after Charles Oliveira vacated it, and Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson faced off too.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO