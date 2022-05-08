ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Faked Death in Cross-Country Luxury Vehicle Fraud Scheme Worth $550,000

By Amanda Cline
 3 days ago
The Hatcher family cooked up a plan to fake a death and scam car dealerships out of luxury...

MY OPINION ?
2d ago

as high as Insurance is i guess it was Time for the insurance company to pay back. Insurance company is the biggest Robbers in the world !! drive for 50 years and get nothing return.

AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDAM) - A former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in the Southern District of Mississippi. According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., was sentenced for a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
