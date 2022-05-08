ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Catholic Central sophomore Durral Brooks adds second Big Ten offer

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurral Brooks’ list of Division I offers continues to grow. Grand...

www.mlive.com

Banana 101.5

16 Notable and/or Famous People From Grand Rapids, Michigan

Check out just 16 famous or notable people from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As I continue along with my lists of famous people from the great state of Michigan, we arrive in Grand Rapids. As with all of the other Michigan cities I have explored, Grand Rapids did not disappoint when it comes to the talent that was born there.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo ‘in shock’ following death of Adreian Payne

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo described himself as “in shock” following the shooting death Monday of former Spartans star forward Adreian Payne. “Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones,” Izzo said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player.”
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Social media floods with tributes for former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne

As Monday morning began, stunning news from Orlando, FL sent shockwaves throughout the Michigan State basketball community. Former MSU basketball star, Adreian Payne had died after a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning.  With news of his passing spreading quickly, former Michigan State greats, and former teammates paid tribute for the fallen Spartan.  ...
ORLANDO, FL
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Dwayne Stephens’ ‘unbelievable’ new gig

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A little more than a month ago, Tom Izzo lost his longtime top assistant coach, Dwayne Stephens, who got hired as the Head Basketball Coach at Western Michigan. “24 years as a player, then an assistant, a student assistant and then 19 years as an assistant...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
100.7 WITL

The Strange MSU Tradition Of Revealing ‘Sparty’

The Michigan State student who portrays 'Sparty', the school's well known mascot, is kept a secret, until graduation, when their identity is revealed in a strange custom. The Students Who Donned The 'Sparty' Costume, Wear His Boots For Graduation. This weekend, Michigan State University will hold their graduation ceremonies on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Playing “Callin’ Baton Rouge” At Notre Dame Just Months After Coach Brian Kelly Left For LSU Is Hilarious

Ol’ Garth Brooks did a no no in South Bend, Indiana this past Saturday night. Playing his second show at Notre Dame Stadium, he may have made the worst song choice for his setlist in his extensive career… By choosing to play “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Okay, okay, I know it’s one of his many hits, and you probably HAVE to play it for the fans there who don’t give a shit about college football, but ya gotta think about the […] The post Garth Brooks Playing “Callin’ Baton Rouge” At Notre Dame Just Months After Coach Brian Kelly Left For LSU Is Hilarious first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Max Christie headed to NBA Combine

Before he makes a final decision about whether he’s staying in the NBA Draft or returning to Michigan State in 2022-23, Max Christie will have a chance to showcase himself in the league’s premiere pre-draft event. Christie will participate in the NBA Combine next week, according to a...
EAST LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Running was a life-changer for Northville man now planning his 100th marathon in Detroit

Never say never, but there are two things that are almost certain about Michael Webster. Had the 62-year-old Northville resident not picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press in early 1983, he likely never would've met his wife of 33 years, Vicki, 65, nor would he have become an avid runner, one who's about to achieve a milestone most would never fathom reaching.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University assistant football coach Fred Reed dies at 54

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Fred Reed, who died Sunday, May 8, at the age of 54. Reed was the program’s defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. He was in his seventh year at EMU and 27th season overall in the coaching ranks.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Grand Valley shortstop player of the year candidate after ‘off season’ in 2021

Grand Valley State University shortstop Lydia Goble batted .366 a year ago for the Lakers. Know what Goble had to say about that? One would be surprised. “That was an off season, and I knew I had to work on what I was struggling with,” said Goble, of Schoolcraft. “I know my stats weren’t that bad last year, but in my mind, I definitely had a struggle last year.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Bay City Western girls soccer hosts Bay City Central

Bay City Western girls soccer hosts Bay City Central. Bay City Western’s Robyn Scherzer (37) runs the ball down the field during a rivalry girls soccer match against Bay City Central at Bay City Western on Monday, May 9, 2022 in Auburn. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 6 /...
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
GRAND LEDGE, MI

