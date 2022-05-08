Grand Rapids Catholic Central sophomore Durral Brooks adds second Big Ten offer

Check out just 16 famous or notable people from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As I continue along with my lists of famous people from the great state of Michigan, we arrive in Grand Rapids. As with all of the other Michigan cities I have explored, Grand Rapids did not disappoint when it comes to the talent that was born there.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo described himself as “in shock” following the shooting death Monday of former Spartans star forward Adreian Payne. “Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones,” Izzo said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player.”
As Monday morning began, stunning news from Orlando, FL sent shockwaves throughout the Michigan State basketball community. Former MSU basketball star, Adreian Payne had died after a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning.
With news of his passing spreading quickly, former Michigan State greats, and former teammates paid tribute for the fallen Spartan.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A little more than a month ago, Tom Izzo lost his longtime top assistant coach, Dwayne Stephens, who got hired as the Head Basketball Coach at Western Michigan. “24 years as a player, then an assistant, a student assistant and then 19 years as an assistant...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
The Michigan State student who portrays 'Sparty', the school's well known mascot, is kept a secret, until graduation, when their identity is revealed in a strange custom. The Students Who Donned The 'Sparty' Costume, Wear His Boots For Graduation. This weekend, Michigan State University will hold their graduation ceremonies on...
As commitments go, this is a pretty big one. Ohio State has received a verbal pledge from five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is from Chandler, Arizona, and chose the Buckeyes over other programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon. The highly coveted prospect is the first commitment for Ryan Day in the 2024 class.
According to various reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson. Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the…. Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April...
EAST LANSING – There was the out-of-nowhere block in Michigan State’s win at Minnesota, the putback dunk in the Bahamas, the block off of the backboard against Oakland, the late shot clock stepback 3-pointer against Duke. For as much time as he spent on the court, Jaden Akins...
Before he makes a final decision about whether he’s staying in the NBA Draft or returning to Michigan State in 2022-23, Max Christie will have a chance to showcase himself in the league’s premiere pre-draft event. Christie will participate in the NBA Combine next week, according to a...
Never say never, but there are two things that are almost certain about Michael Webster. Had the 62-year-old Northville resident not picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press in early 1983, he likely never would've met his wife of 33 years, Vicki, 65, nor would he have become an avid runner, one who's about to achieve a milestone most would never fathom reaching.
Moussa Diabaté will be at next week’s NBA draft combine, but his Michigan classmate Caleb Houstan will not. The NBA released the list of 76 prospects who will attend the event, held at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena from May 16-22. Diabaté, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged nine points and...
The North Muskegon girls tennis program has enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons including six consecutive Top 10 finishes at the MHSAA state finals and a third-place finish at last year’s championship meet. The No. 4-ranked team in Division 4 appears to be on track to reach those...
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Fred Reed, who died Sunday, May 8, at the age of 54. Reed was the program’s defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. He was in his seventh year at EMU and 27th season overall in the coaching ranks.
Grand Valley State University shortstop Lydia Goble batted .366 a year ago for the Lakers. Know what Goble had to say about that? One would be surprised. “That was an off season, and I knew I had to work on what I was struggling with,” said Goble, of Schoolcraft. “I know my stats weren’t that bad last year, but in my mind, I definitely had a struggle last year.”
Bay City Western girls soccer hosts Bay City Central. Bay City Western’s Robyn Scherzer (37) runs the ball down the field during a rivalry girls soccer match against Bay City Central at Bay City Western on Monday, May 9, 2022 in Auburn. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 6 /...
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
