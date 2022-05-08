ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See What Happens on the Space Station During an “Orbital Reboost” Maneuver

By European Space Agency (ESA)
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet in line with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and his Expedition 66 crewmates to experience an orbital reboost of the International Space Station (ISS) from the inside. This video is sped up 8 times faster than real-time. The...

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: To Sample or Not To Sample

One of the prime objectives of the NASA 2020 Perseverance mission is to collect a diverse cache of rock samples for eventual return to Earth. Among the highest priority rocks to sample are those that make up the well-preserved delta located on the western side of Jezero Crater. This delta was one of the key features that drew researchers to this landing site in their search for ancient Martian life. A close examination of deltaic rocks is essential for understanding their depositional environment and determining whether this paleoenvironment may have been habitable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Scouts Ridgeline for Perseverance Science Team

The rotorcraft provided rover scientists an aerial perspective of an interesting rocky outcrop. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed an intriguing ridgeline near the ancient river delta in Jezero Crater. The images, which were captured on April 23, 2022, during the tiny helicopter’s 27th flight, were taken at the request of the Perseverance Mars rover science team. They wanted to get a closer look at the sloping outcrop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA’s InSight Records Monster Quake on Mars – The Largest Ever Detected on Another Planet

Estimated to be magnitude 5, the quake is the strongest ever detected on another planet. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet: an estimated magnitude 5 temblor that occurred on May 4, 2022, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This adds to the catalog of more than 1,313 quakes InSight has detected since landing on Mars in November 2018. The biggest quake previously recordedwas an estimated magnitude 4.2 detected on August 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in Contact With Perseverance Rover After Communications Dropout

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mission controllers received confirmation on Thursday, May 5, 2022, that the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter had re-established communications with the Perseverance rover. Earlier in the week, the rotorcraft had missed a planned communications session with the rover – for the first time in over a year of operations on the surface of Mars. Perseverance serves as the base station for Ingenuity, allowing the helicopter to send data to and receive commands from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA ICON Finds Effects of Massive Tonga Volcanic Eruption Reached Space

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano erupted on January 15, 2022, it sent atmospheric shock waves, sonic booms, and tsunami waves around the world. Now, scientists are finding the volcano’s effects also reached space. Analyzing data from NASA’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer, or ICON, mission and ESA’s (the European...
ASTRONOMY
Examining the Heart of the Webb Space Telescope: The Final Phase of Commissioning

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is now experiencing all seasons – from hot to cold – as it undergoes the thermal stability test. Meanwhile, activities are underway for the final phase of commissioning: delving into the details of the science instruments, the heart of Webb. To complete commissioning, we will measure the detailed performance of the science instruments before we begin routine science operations in the summer.
ASTRONOMY
Flight Readiness Review Begins for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner system

Teams from NASA and Boeing gathered today (Wednesday, May 11) for the Flight Readiness Review at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for NASA Boeing’s uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The review is an in-depth assessment of the...
FLORIDA STATE
NASA’s Black Hole Orrery – Spectacular Visualization of 22 X-Ray Binary Systems That Host Black Holes

This visualization shows 22 X-ray binaries in our Milky Way galaxy and its nearest neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud, that host confirmed stellar-mass black holes. The systems are depicted at the same physical scale, and their orbital motion is sped up by nearly 22,000 times. The view of each binary replicates how we see it from Earth. The colors of the stars range from blue-white to reddish, representing temperatures from 45% cooler to 5 times hotter than our Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Tiny Plastic Particles From the Atmosphere Are Polluting Earth’s Oceans

In a new study, an international team of researchers investigates the atmosphere as a relevant source of plastic pollution in our planet’s waters. According to estimates, by 2040 the level of plastic pollution could reach 80 million metric tons (176 billion pounds) per year. Plastic particles have now been detected in virtually all spheres of the environment, e.g. in water bodies, the soil, and the air. Via ocean currents and rivers, the tiny plastic particles can even reach the Arctic, Antarctic, or ocean depths. A new overview study has now shown that wind, too, can transport these particles great distances – and much faster than water can: in the atmosphere, they can travel from their point of origin to the most remote corners of the planet in a matter of days. In the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, an international team of researchers – including experts from the Alfred Wegener Institute, the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Potsdam, and the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel – explains how microplastic finds its way into the atmosphere and how it is subsequently transported.
ENVIRONMENT
Volcanic Lightning: The Science Behind This Spectacular Phenomenon

You’ve undoubtedly gazed out of the window to marvel at a lightning storm in all its glory. Thunderstorms are certainly a sight to behold, but another, much less common form of lightning is even more spectacular. As the name suggests, volcanic lightning is a lightning storm that occurs during a volcanic eruption. The science behind why it happens is more complicated than a regular lightning storm.
ASTRONOMY
Hubble Captures a Dwarf Spiral Galaxy with Multiple Mysteries

This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image shows a section of the spiral galaxy nicknamed the Needle’s Eye – an appropriately diminutive name for a dwarf spiral galaxy. The Needle’s Eye, also known as NGC 247 and Caldwell 62, is located about 11 million light-years away in the Sculptor Group, which is the closest group of galaxies to our own (the Local Group). The galaxy was given its nickname because one end of it features a strange void of stars (not seen in this Hubble close-up, but visible in the wide field view below from ESO’s La Silla Observatory).
ASTRONOMY
Science Made Simple: What is Ultrafast Science?

Ultrafast science is the study of processes in atoms, molecules, or materials that occur in millionths of a billionth of a second or faster. This timescale is called femtoseconds, which is equivalent to 10-15 seconds. With ultrafast science, researchers use short pulses of photons, electrons, and ions to probe matter. Femtosecond X-ray pulses can produce stop-motion pictures of how atoms move during molecular transformations or how they vibrate on thin film surfaces. This timescale allows scientists to investigate the details of how processes fundamental to life change over time. For example, they can study how chemical bonds break and form and how excited electrons reshape the energy landscape of materials transformations.
SCIENCE
Gravitational Wave Scientists Pioneer New Laser Mode Sensor With Unprecedented Precision

Lasers support certain structures of light known as “eigenmodes.” An international collaboration of experts in gravitational waves, metasurfaces, and photonics has pioneered a new method to measure the amount of these eigenmodes with unprecedented sensitivity. In gravitational wave detectors, several pairs of mirrors are used to increase the...
SCIENCE
Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Elliptical Galaxy

Elliptical galaxies have an even, ellipsoidal shape. They typically contain a much greater proportion of older stars than spiral galaxies do. Four classes are used to classify galaxies: spiral; barred spiral; elliptical and irregular. Elliptical galaxies have a smooth ellipsoidal or spherical appearance, and they have far less structure than spiral galaxies do. Elliptical galaxies are usually found in galaxy clusters.
ASTRONOMY
“Dark Stars” – A Brief History of Black Holes

Late in 2018, the gravitational wave observatory, LIGO, announced that they had detected the most distant and massive source of ripples of spacetime ever monitored: gravitational waves triggered by pairs of black holes colliding in deep space. Only since 2015 have we been able to observe these invisible astronomical bodies, which at that time could be detected only by their gravitational attraction. Then in a breakthrough in 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope captured an image of a black hole and its shadow for the first time.
ASTRONOMY
NeuroMechFly: A Morphologically Realistic Biomechanical Model of a Fly

“We used two kinds of data to build NeuroMechFly,” says Professor Pavan Ramdya at the School of Life Sciences at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). “First, we took a real fly and performed a CT scan to build a morphologically realistic biomechanical model. The second source of data was the real limb movements of the fly, obtained using pose estimation software that we’ve developed in the last couple of years that allow us to precisely track the movements of the animal.”
ENGINEERING
Astronomers Detect Supermassive Black Hole Precursor – Could Be Evolutionary “Missing Link”

An international team of astronomers has discovered a unique object in the distant, early Universe that is a crucial link between star-forming galaxies and the emergence of the earliest supermassive black holes. It was found using archival data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and other space- and ground-based observatories. This object is the first of its kind to be discovered so early in the Universe’s history and had been lurking unnoticed in one of the best-studied areas of the night sky.
ASTRONOMY

