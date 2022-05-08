See What Happens on the Space Station During an “Orbital Reboost” Maneuver

In a new study, an international team of researchers investigates the atmosphere as a relevant source of plastic pollution in our planet’s waters. According to estimates, by 2040 the level of plastic pollution could reach 80 million metric tons (176 billion pounds) per year. Plastic particles have now been detected in virtually all spheres of the environment, e.g. in water bodies, the soil, and the air. Via ocean currents and rivers, the tiny plastic particles can even reach the Arctic, Antarctic, or ocean depths. A new overview study has now shown that wind, too, can transport these particles great distances – and much faster than water can: in the atmosphere, they can travel from their point of origin to the most remote corners of the planet in a matter of days. In the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, an international team of researchers – including experts from the Alfred Wegener Institute, the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Potsdam, and the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel – explains how microplastic finds its way into the atmosphere and how it is subsequently transported.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO