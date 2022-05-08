ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

2 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

CBS19
CBS19
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published in April 2022, about a DPS trooper in Minnesota who writes annual sympathy cards to families of crash victims. Two people are dead and one other was...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Smith County, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

3 injured, 1 arrested in overnight Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured in a Dallas shooting that took place in the early morning of May 7.At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Meyers St. and Al Lipscomb Way. DART Police also put out a call for assistance from the location.When the DART officers arrived, they were flagged down by bystanders who reported a body on the ground.The DART officers found two victims a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers discovered that the 22-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect, Lucinda Williams, 30. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the 22-year-old. The gunfire struck all three victims, including the 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were waiting for a ride nearby. They were not involved in the argument.Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Her bond will be set by a magistrate.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hwy#Dps
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
Nationwide Report

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)

19-year-old woman injured after a driver hits her during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries after a driver ran her down during an argument in McDonald’s parking lot. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of WW White Road. The early reports showed that two groups of people were leaving a McDonald’s when they got into a fight in the parking lot [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy