ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Video: Overhead view illuminates Rich Strike’s improbable Kentucky Derby victory

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

With 50 seconds left, Rich Strike was so far behind he was barely in the picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3I1N_0fWxP77A00
Jockey Sonny Leon reacts after Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Kentucky Derby field until Ethereal Road scratched Friday. Once Rich Strike entered, it did so an 80-1 shot of winning Saturday’s race. It was jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed’s first Derby.

The odds were stacked against them, but they managed to pull out a stunning win to join the Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team as one of 2022’s best underdog stories.

The horse started slowly then quickly picked up steam as the race progressed, eventually hitting its stride in a scintillating final minute.

Watching the live broadcast, it’s difficult for non-horse aficionados to tell just how improbable the victory was. This angle, provided by NBC Sports, shows the unlikelihood of the triumph in a new light. With 50 seconds left, Rich Strike was so far behind he was barely in the picture.

The horse was feisty afterward, but he certainly earned a little fun after piecing together the second-biggest upset in the race’s history.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Nbc#Ethereal#First Derby#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily South

The Sweet Reason the Long-Shot Kentucky Derby Winner's Trainer Painted His Nails Gold

Trainer Eric Reed pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday, and he did it with help from his daughter. His horse, Rich Strike, wasn't even entered in the race on Friday morning. It was thanks to a last-minute scratch that the team even made it to the Churchill Downs paddock. As the gun sounded on Sunday, they had 80-1 odds. When Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon crossed the finish line just a few minutes later, they became the second-longest shot to win the 148-year-old race.
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby sets betting record with $179M wagered on race

The 2022 Kentucky Derby took in the highest betting handle in the history of the Triple Crown race. According to ESPN, a record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- a big 17 percent increase over the track's 2021 returns. The $179 million handle...
SPORTS
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Can you be penalized for playing out of turn?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was recently watching the end of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. In the playoff, Luke List tapped in for birdie before Will Zalatoris attempted his much longer birdie putt—which he subsequently missed. What rule of golf permitted List to play first, when Zalatoris was obviously away?
GOLF
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy