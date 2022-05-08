Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bayfield and eastern Douglas Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gordon, or 23 miles northwest of Hayward, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Superior, Hawthorne, Lake Nebagamon, Maple, Brule, Poplar, Solon Springs, Oulu, Gordon, South Range, Wisconsin Point, Bennett, Cloverland, Park Point, Wentworth, Mouth Of Brule, Amnicon Falls State Park, Blueberry, Waino, and Lyman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
