WATCH: Trainer of Kentucky Derby winner shares story about comeback from barn fire

F ollowing the biggest Kentucky Derby upset since 1913, winning trainer Eric Reed shared a story about people coming together to help out after a barn fire six years ago.



“From the ashes we rose,” Reed told Fox & Friends Sunday, referencing a tragic barn fire that killed all but 13 horses.

“We had a lightning strike. It took our barn out. We lost 23 of our children — horses,” Reed said. “It was a gut-wrenching time. Through God, all my friends, love from people I never met all around the country, they kept us going.”



With 80-1 odds, his horse Rich Strike beat favorites Epicenter and Zandon down the stretch to win Saturday’s first leg of the Triple Crown. Rich Strike entered the race Friday after a last-minute scratch by Ethereal Road.

Reed said taking care of Rich Strike, whom he also calls Richie, is the priority but did not deny that his eyes are set on the Triple Crown.

“Take care of Richie, and he will take care of the rest for us,” Reed said. “The Triple Crown is always what everybody wants. Right now, that’s what we’ll do, as long as it’s the right thing for him. We’re going to enjoy this. We’re going to enjoy it.”

Reed added that he did not get to see Rich Strike cross the finish line because he "collapsed."

“Oh my gosh! When he made the move and got to the inside, I grabbed my father,” Reed added. "I said, 'We might hit the board.' In the middle of the stretch, I knew he was going to win, and I had another friend of mine going, 'Oh, my God, oh, my God.' I collapsed. I didn’t even see him cross the finish line," he said.

Editor's note: This report has been updated to remove the portion saying Rich Strike almost died in the barn fire.