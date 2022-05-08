ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Trainer of Kentucky Derby winner shares story about comeback from barn fire

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdRnq_0fWxOY9Z00

F ollowing the biggest Kentucky Derby upset since 1913, winning trainer Eric Reed shared a story about people coming together to help out after a barn fire six years ago.


“From the ashes we rose,” Reed told Fox & Friends Sunday, referencing a tragic barn fire that killed all but 13 horses.

“We had a lightning strike. It took our barn out. We lost 23 of our children — horses,” Reed said. “It was a gut-wrenching time. Through God, all my friends, love from people I never met all around the country, they kept us going.”


WATCH: LONG SHOT RICH STRIKE PULLS OFF SHOCKING KENTUCKY DERBY VICTORY

With 80-1 odds, his horse Rich Strike beat favorites Epicenter and Zandon down the stretch to win Saturday’s first leg of the Triple Crown. Rich Strike entered the race Friday after a last-minute scratch by Ethereal Road.

Reed said taking care of Rich Strike, whom he also calls Richie, is the priority but did not deny that his eyes are set on the Triple Crown.

“Take care of Richie, and he will take care of the rest for us,” Reed said. “The Triple Crown is always what everybody wants. Right now, that’s what we’ll do, as long as it’s the right thing for him. We’re going to enjoy this. We’re going to enjoy it.”

Reed added that he did not get to see Rich Strike cross the finish line because he "collapsed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Oh my gosh! When he made the move and got to the inside, I grabbed my father,” Reed added. "I said, 'We might hit the board.' In the middle of the stretch, I knew he was going to win, and I had another friend of mine going, 'Oh, my God, oh, my God.' I collapsed. I didn’t even see him cross the finish line," he said.

Editor's note: This report has been updated to remove the portion saying Rich Strike almost died in the barn fire.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Barn Fire#Horse#Triple Crown#Animals#Fox Friends
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy