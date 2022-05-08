ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

Rosella Dillman

1230kfjb.com
 4 days ago

Rosella Dillman, 91, of Grinnell and formerly of Gilman, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Windsor Manor in Grinnell. A funeral service will be...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230kfjb.com

Karen M. Kearney

Karen M. Kearney, 82, lifelong resident of Garwin, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will take place on Friday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama. She will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation Thursday, May 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Karen and her family. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
GARWIN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Banners on Display in Marshalltown to Honor Area Veterans

More than 100 banners are being displayed throughout the Marshalltown community as part of a recognition effort from the Marshalltown Central Business District and Marshall County Veterans Affairs. According to Deb Millizer, Director of the Marshalltown Central Business District, a total of 124 banners are being displayed throughout different areas...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Michael Evans to Perform in Marshalltown on May 16th, 2022

Acclaimed vocalist Michael Evans will be performing his Michael Buble tribute show live at the Marshalltown Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 16th at 7:00 p.m. as part of Live On-Stage Marshalltown’s current performance season. All regular members can attend free of charge as part of their annual membership....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

MCC Student Painting Exhibit Now Open

The work of 11 Marshalltown Community College students in Professor Tim Castle’s spring painting class is now on exhibit through 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13th, in the Ray Frederick Art Gallery at MCC. The public is invited to come out and see the new area and the beautiful...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Gilman, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
1230kfjb.com

MCC Hosts Last-Dollar Scholarship Open House May 12th

Marshalltown Community College will be hosting a Last-Dollar Scholarship Open House for individuals who may be looking for a one or two-year training programs designed to take them directly from the classroom into the workforce. Marshalltown Community College offers a variety of programs for in-demand careers that are also eligible...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Major Improvements Taking Shape at the Marshalltown Arts and Civic Center

Major improvements are starting to take shape at the Marshalltown Arts and Civic Center, formerly known as the Fisher Community Center, located at 709 Center Street. Construction work has been ongoing in different areas of the building for quite some time, but once finished the facility will have much to offer everyone who utilizes its services.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

LifeServe Blood Center Blood Drive at Eldora-New Providence Elementary School

The LifeServe Blood Center will be holding a blood drive on Wednesday, May 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eldora-New Providence Elementary School in Eldora. To schedule an appointment to donate blood you can visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. The LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community...
ELDORA, IA
1230kfjb.com

Opening Arguments Presented in Michael Lang Murder Trial in Hamilton County

Opening arguments started Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Michael Lang of Grundy Center in the shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith last April. During opening arguments streamed by KCRG-TV, Prosecutor Douglas Hammerand described how Smith and other officers entered Lang’s garage to arrest him. He says that’s when Lang turned on Smith with a shotgun.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The Family Life Center#The Smith Funeral Home#Po Box#Grinnell Iowa
1230kfjb.com

Binford House Opens to the Public for Luncheons Every Other Wednesday

Marshalltown residents and visitors now have a new option for dining on Wednesdays. The historic Binford House, known for its elegant, turn-of-the-century ambiance, tasty food, and courteous service, will be serving luncheon to the public every other Wednesday, beginning May 11th. The Binford House is located at110 North 2nd Avenue...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Nevada FFA Spring Greenhouse Sales Totals $7,746

The Nevada High School FFA Chapter raised a total of $7,746 during this year’s Greenhouse Plant Sales event. The final tally surpasses the 2021 sale by over $1,700, according to Kevin Cooper, Nevada Agriculture Education Instructor and FFA Advisor. Total wholesale and input cost for the spring greenhouse crop...
NEVADA, IA
1230kfjb.com

MCC Hires Phariss as New Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Marshalltown Community College has announced the hiring of Carey Phariss as its new head women’s basketball coach, effective May 16th. Phariss brings more than 17 years of college coaching experience to MCC. His first college coaching position began at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma where he...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames Police Identify Homicide Victim

The Ames Police Department has identified the victim of an overnight homicide that occurred Monday on the city’s northeast side. At around 4:40 a.m. Monday, the Ames Police Department received calls from multiple individuals who reported hearing gunshots in the vicinity of Wheeler Street. A short time later, officers located a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds outside 3201 Regency Court. The man was reported dead by responding officers.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
1230kfjb.com

Grinnell Farmers Market Begins its 2022 Season on May 12th

The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2022 season on Thursday, May 12th from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. – noon. The market is excited to welcome back many long term vendors with the addition of a number of new vendors for the 2022 season.
GRINNELL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit Six Members in Early 2022

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and its chamber ambassadors group welcomed a new member and visited five other members during the first quarter of 2022. The Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors meet weekly on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Any business that is interested in joining the chamber or having the ambassadors...
GRINNELL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report for the Week of May 2-8, 2022

The United States Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has released its weekly crop progress and condition report for the week of May 2-8, 2022. The week began with rain and colder than normal temperatures, but Iowa farmers found the end of the week fair enough to resume planting row crops wit h1.8 days suitable for fieldwork.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy