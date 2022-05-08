Rosella Dillman

Karen M. Kearney, 82, lifelong resident of Garwin, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will take place on Friday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama. She will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation Thursday, May 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Karen and her family. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

GARWIN, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO