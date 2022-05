A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO