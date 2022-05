With the Detroit Red Wings missing the playoffs this season, Red Wings fans will have to sit through another postseason without their favourite team. Watching the playoffs without any kind of emotional investment is not the same, but you would be hard-pressed to find a hockey fan who fully supports the practice of bandwagon jumping. Bandwagon fans are the fans who join the fanbase when things are going their best, avoiding the whole pesky “losing” thing that most fans must suffer through. Such hockey fans would be looking at this year’s playoff bracket and deciding to cheer for the Colorado Avalanche or perhaps the Florida Panthers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO