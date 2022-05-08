Police investigate Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury early Sunday morning, according to police.
At 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of shots fired on Willow Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased around 2:06 a.m.
Police are not identifying the victim yet but said he is a resident of Waterbury.
The address where this incident occurred is the location of a store called Super Deli, though this business was closed at the time. Police say they believe the shooting occurred outside of the store.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 2