Osceola County, FL

One child dies, another hospitalized after woman found unconscious in car in Poinciana, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating the death of a child on Mother’s Day.

1:20 p.m. update:

One child has died, and another was hospitalized after a woman was found unconscious in a car in Osceola County, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman and two children were found after midnight inside of a car at 4912 Old Pleasant Hill Road in the Poinciana area.

Orange County deputies said they were searching for a woman who was suspected of an aggravated battery.

Investigators used the woman’s phone to locate her in the area of the park in Poinciana.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman unconscious inside of the car with two children.

Deputies said all three were taken to a hospital, but one of the two children was found to be dead.

Deputies said the woman seems to have “ingested some type of chemical,” but did not say what it was.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

One person is dead and two others were transported to a hospital after deputies responded to a suspicious incident call in Poinciana.

Osceola sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4900 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road just after midnight on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found three people at the scene.

All three individuals were transported to a hospital, where one of them later died, deputies said.

Deputies have not released the cause of death or any other information surrounding this investigation.

According to deputies, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to this location. Watch Channel 9 News at noon for more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

