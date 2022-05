Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up and shared details about his personal struggle with mental health during a luncheon in Dallas Tuesday. Prescott, who was the keynote speaker in a conversation with NBC 5’s Laura Harris at Metrocare Services' Meal for the Minds luncheon, shared personal stories and insight into his struggles with mental health, what mental health has meant in his family and what he is doing right now to keep mental health top of mind for people in all walks of life.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO