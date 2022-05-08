ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Former Mt. Carmel mayor arrested in connection to prior police impersonation case

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chris Jones, former mayor of Mount Carmel, was arrested last Sunday after failing to appear in court for multiple charges in Sullivan County.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) public information officer Capt. Andy Seabolt, on May 1 a deputy noticed that a Ford F-150 truck was missing its license plate expiration sticker.

After following the truck to a rest stop, Seabolt said the deputy found that the tag belonged to a white F-150 rather than the black one it was mounted on at the time.

The deputy then approached the driver, identified as Christopher Scott Jones, and learned that Jones had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Seabolt said Jones had failed to appear in Sullivan County courts for one charge of Criminal Simulation and two counts of Criminal Impersonation , and was arrested at the scene.

Upon further investigation, Seabolt said the truck hadn’t been registered since 2016 and the license plate had not been registered since 2017. Jones was also allegedly unable to provide proof of insurance or financial responsibility for the vehicle.

Jones’s impersonation charges stem from a 2020 grand jury indictment , where police say he flashed a police badge with the intent to harm or defraud someone. Criminal Simulation is considered a Class E Felony at the minimum within Tennessee, and Criminal Impersonation can be classified as different misdemeanor charges depending on the circumstances.

Jones remains in the Sullivan County Jail without bond.

