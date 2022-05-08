ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

FOUND: 86-year-old woman with dementia last seen in downtown St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - UPDATE: Police have located the missing 86-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Family identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul Sunday night

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

Charges have been filed against four men who were involved in a fatal shooting outside of a St. Paul funeral home earlier this year. Court documents show that 40-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Vega, 25-year-old Bryan Lara-Saavedra and 21-year-old Jesus Hernandez are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, Vega and Garcia face two charges each of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition by an ineligible person.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police find missing St. Paul woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department has found a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia. According to police, the woman was last seen wearing blue pajamas and left her downtown apartment on the 60 block of 9th Street East between 1 and 4 a.m. Watch the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager Arrested In 17-Year-Old’s St. Paul Shooting Death: Victim Identified As Anthony Skelley

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in South St. Paul late Sunday night. Police said officers found the 17-year-old victim, identified as Anthony Skelley, lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot in the chest. First responders tried to save him, but police said he died at the scene. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting. No further details were available from authorities, as the suspect is not an adult, but police said that they’ll be presenting their preliminary findings to Dakota County Attorney’s Office shortly. (credit: CBS) In a statement, Skelley’s family described him as a “a beautiful soul with a cheerful presence and a joyful spirit.” They said that he loved helping others and wanted to start a landscaping business. The family said that Skelley’s friends witnessed the violence of his death firsthand. “Their young lives will forever be altered,” the statement said.” The family urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension by calling 1-877-996-6222 or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Medics#St Paul Police
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Diabetes
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half. Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck. (credit: Austin Police Department) (credit: Austin Police Department) Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital. Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, MN
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy