Fayetteville, NC

Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit-and-run, officers looking for pickup truck

By WRAL
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville officers are trying to track down the driver responsible for a hitting and killing a pedestrian walking down the road...

Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Martin Luther King
