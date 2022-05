Applications close this week for a new direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for one year. The program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, will select 5,000 households via a lottery to receive the funds. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty and communities with preexisting economy hardship, according to the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO