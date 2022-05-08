ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury police investigating homicide

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a 32-year-old man early Sunday morning. Police said at 1:29 a.m., officers were called to Willow Street on a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, officers located a man with gunshot wounds...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Connecticut

1-Year-Old Boy, 2-Year-Old Girl Missing From Waterbury Found

Connecticut State Police have canceled Silver Alerts for a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl who were missing from Waterbury. Silver Alerts were issued for one-year-old Negasie Edwards and two-year-old Waddet Edwards after they hadn't been seen since Saturday. Late Sunday morning, the Silver alerts for both children were canceled....
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Woman dies in East Hartford car crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in her twenties died on Thursday after a car crash in East Hartford, police said. Connecticut State Police responded to a crash on Route 2 eastbound just before 12 a.m. Friday morning. According to police, a car traveling on the right shoulder, east of Exit 5, swerved into […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Waterbury Police#Waterbury Hospital#Detective Bureau#Fox61 News#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

A 33-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl. Marbin Jimenez, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1,...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Silver alert issued for missing baby and mother in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing baby and his mother. The baby, Zion Gonzalez, is 3 weeks old and is white/Hispanic. The mother who is missing is Brigette Wood, age 32. She is white/Hispanic and approximately 5'2". Middletown police are asking those...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy