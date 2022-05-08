Woman killed while walking along road in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County

(Jason Doly/iStock)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.

The front right side of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian came to a final rest on the westbound shoulder of Silver Lake Dr., which is where she was found. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

FHP says people in the area should be on the look-out for a vehicle with a damaged front right side, a broken front headlight and possibly duct-tape on the front right headlight area. Anyone who sees this vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

