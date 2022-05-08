ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Woman killed while walking along road in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTDQY_0fWxHzy700
(Jason Doly/iStock)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.

The front right side of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian came to a final rest on the westbound shoulder of Silver Lake Dr., which is where she was found. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

FHP says people in the area should be on the look-out for a vehicle with a damaged front right side, a broken front headlight and possibly duct-tape on the front right headlight area. Anyone who sees this vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight

Crash South Of Palm Beach County, Dead Were Heading North In Yellow Taxi. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A multi-car crash in the I-95 express lanes left two dead overnight in a Yellow Cab. Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford pickup truck lost its […] The article Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
East Lake, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Putnam County, FL
Accidents
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSAV News 3

Long County man dies in early morning crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 57 early Friday morning, officials said. The man was traveling eastbound near the Long-McIntosh County line toward Townsend in a Honda SUV when he left the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Edwards. Edwards said the driver […]
LONG COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy