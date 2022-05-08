ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Reveals What He Looks For When He Brings In New Talent

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan made an appearance on Swerve City Podcast with Swerve Strickland to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW President was asked what he looks for when he brings in talent:. “Well, there’s a lot of things. First of all, when you look at their...

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Deal To Work Reduced Schedule

Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The deal will see him work fewer dates for the company going forward. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The situation is that he got a new...
Juice Robinson Signs New Contract With NJPW, His Heel Turn A Factor In Re-signing

Juice Robinson has signed a new contract with NJPW. Robinson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and revealed that the new deal runs into 2023. His previous contract expired earlier this year. “I’m keeping the details private, but I’m here where I am supposed to be,” Robinson said....
William Regal Reveals Who Came Up With The Idea For Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal talked about the development of the Blackpool Combat Club faction in AEW, during an interview with The Blackpool Gazette:. “I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jon Moxley’s idea. I was initially planning to take a year off, I wasn’t going to do anything because I haven’t done anything other than wrestling for the last 39 years. All of a sudden, I heard Jon’s name was involved which piqued my interest even more and it’s ended up how it’s ended up. Straight away there was a chemistry there because in real life there’s a chemistry there. People know a lot about me and Bryan but they might not know as much about me and Jon but these are stories we can tell over time. Jon came up to me and said he’s got a great idea for a name, because he had come up with different Blackpool things. I told him it’s not about me, it’s about the two of them, I’m just a spare part here and riding on your coattails. But he insisted we called it this. That meant a lot because Blackpool has given me everything good in my life and I’ve done everything I can do to make sure that, regardless of where I went, I was always billed from Blackpool.”
Drew McIntyre Wants To See WWE Bring Back The European Championship

Drew McIntyre commented on wanting to see WWE bring back the European championship, during an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com:. “I just want it because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European Champion’ and now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. You never want too many titles in the company because then it’s not as special. I think where we’re at right now is good, but give ol’ Drew the European title for young Drew.”
WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
Who Are Currently The Top RAW Heels & Faces In The Women’s Division?

The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel. Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.
Top 3 Stars Who Can Be The Next Face of the WWE

On Saturday night at a house show, Roman Reigns delivered a promo talking about his future. Roman mentioned that his time may be up sooner than later. Roman plans to move more towards Hollywood, but I don’t foresee this happening anytime soon. This promo got a lot of fans...
AEW: Why We Should All Be Watching

Just over 3 years ago the professional wrestling world changed forever…again. There hadn’t been a momentum shift of that magnitude since the Monday Night Wars of the late 1990’s between WWE and WCW, and there will likely not be something that special again, at least not in our lifetime.
Brody King Talks The House of Black, Tony Khan – ROH, Maximizing TV Time

Brody King recently did an interview with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about whether the ideas for The House of Black (himself, Malaki Black, and Buddy Matthews) are a collaboration of the members and more. Here are the highlights:. “Everything with the...
PHOTO: WWE Releases NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Brackets

WWE has released the bracket for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, which kicks off on tonight’s show. The winner will receive a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship whenever they want. The first round matches are: Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace, Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs,...
And The Next WWE Universal Champion – Cody Rhodes

With WrestleMania Backlash coming to an end, who is better to have defeat Roman Reigns then the newest edition to WWE, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Cody has now beaten Seth Rollins twice. I know Drew McIntire and Roman are currently in a feud. And this feud is a significant one. But do you really think Drew is going to be the one to de-throne Roman? Maybe. I mean this could happen and would be a viable option.
WWE NXT In Your House Returning Next Month

The next WWE NXT In Your House event is reportedly scheduled for June. Last night’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes mention how he will be defending against Carmelo Hayes at an upcoming In Your House event. Grimes did not elaborate, but he did promise to give Solo Sikoa a title shot later on after Hayes.
Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (5/9/22)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10 vs. Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, & Brandon Scott. Sonny Kiss...
Kofi Kingston Reveals Vince McMahon’s Initial Vision For The New Day

Kofi Kingston made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he discussed the original idea for the New Day group (himself, Big E, and Xavier Woods) in 2014:. “When we were given the gimmick of positivity preaching preachers, I’ll...
Who Lost To Veer On Last Night’s WWE RAW?

Veteran indie talent Rex Lawless worked made his WWE debut on last night’s RAW as Frank Lowman. Lawless was the latest victim of Veer Mahaan. Byron Saxton interviewed Lowman before the match, about how he was wrestling Veer because his wife and triplets depend on him, but Veer ended up defeating the indie talent in another squash match.
WWE Uses Old Crowd Footage For Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss Video Package

Over the years, WWE has been known for piping in crowd noise during events. It has also been determined that WWE recycles old crowd footage. Wrestling superfan Michael Corcoran aka “Brock Lesnar Guy” published a video of himself reacting to the Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss video package from Wrestlemania Backlash 2022. Corcoran watched footage of himself being shown at ringside after Moss threw Corbin into the ring post on an episode of Smackdown. However, the footage of Corcoran was actually from a 2012 John Cena promo when he was reacting to a line Cena said about The Rock.
